Brazilian woman dies after bungee jump workers push her off bridge without safety cord

A 21-year-old woman reportedly died Saturday when staff at a bungee-jumping event pushed her from a bridge without her being strapped to a safety rope, dropping her about 130 feet into a ravine.

The incident occurred on the "Skeleton Bridge" in Limeira, in the state of São Paulo. Six people connected to the event have been taken into custody: five men and one woman.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas was carried onto the platform by two men, then shoved from the edge, according to a video of the fall that surfaced online, as bystanders yelled that she didn't have a rope tied to her and plummeted some 40 meters into a canyon. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Local reports of what happened say that witnesses told Military Police that workers apparently forgot to tie her to a safety cord before pushing her over, said The Sun.

Freitas had posted images on social media from the bridge showing the event, its setup, equipment, and other participants; among the pictures were pictures of a banner for Entre Cordas, the business responsible for the bungee jumping, according to reports.

"Who was the crazy person that let me jump off a bridge???" the woman wrote in a post.

Her fiancé, who had also been at the event, was receiving medical treatment after becoming ill on hearing of her death, according to a local news account that tracked rescue operations.

Some organizers reportedly ran from the scene shortly after she fell, and authorities later located two who had fled with the aid of a police helicopter that surveyed a patch of woodland next to the bridge, local station Rpido no Ar reported.