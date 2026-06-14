Over 300 households, businesses benefit from new Turkana energy project

A new renewable energy project is expected to stimulate trade, improve public services and enhance living standards in Locher-Emoit, in Turkana County, with hundreds of households and businesses now connected to a reliable source of electricity.

The Green Mini-Grid Programme, commissioned by Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai alongside European Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger and French Ambassador Arnaud Suquet, is designed to expand access to clean energy in the fast-growing trading centre.

The initiative, supported through funding from the European Union, the governments of France and the United Kingdom, as well as the Turkana County Government, is expected to unlock economic opportunities for residents while reducing reliance on costly and unreliable energy sources.

Speaking during the launch on Saturday, Governor Lomorukai described the mini-grid as a transformative investment that is already supporting local enterprises through access to affordable and dependable power.

“We do not take this support for granted. We have visited businesses that are already benefiting from the project, enabling traders to preserve their commodities and extend their operating hours,” said the governor.

He thanked development partners for their continued support and noted that the project was already delivering tangible benefits to residents and traders.

The governor also called for increased investment in renewable energy projects in Turkana, including a large-scale initiative similar to the Lake Turkana Wind Power project in neighbouring Marsabit County. According to Lomorukai, such a project could not only meet local energy needs but also generate surplus electricity for the national grid while creating revenue for the county.

He further highlighted the potential of the Napuu Aquifer, saying its development could significantly improve water access across Turkana.

EU Ambassador Henriette Geiger urged residents to make productive use of the new infrastructure, noting that sustainable energy investments create economic opportunities while supporting long-term development.

She encouraged the community to maximise the benefits of the project and safeguard the partnership that made it possible.

French Ambassador Arnaud Suquet said access to energy remains a key driver of development, adding that the mini-grid is expected to serve more than 30,000 residents while advancing Kenya’s rural electrification agenda.

He reaffirmed France’s commitment to working with the European Union, the United Kingdom and the Turkana County Government to support inclusive development and unlock the county’s economic and tourism potential.

Turkana Chief Officer for Energy Triza Imoni said the project was implemented following a request by Governor Lomorukai to expand clean energy access to Locher-Emoit due to its growing economic importance.

She urged residents to protect the infrastructure and called for support in developing the county’s Energy Strategy and Energy Bill to strengthen the sector and ensure its sustainability.

Deputy County Commissioner Joseph Kipkorir welcomed the initiative, saying reliable electricity would enhance security, extend business operating hours and improve the quality of life for residents.