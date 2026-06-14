Homa Bay police arrest three suspected drug traffickers, seize cannabis worth Sh1.2 million

A multi-agency security team in Homa Bay County on Saturday arrested three suspected drug traffickers and seized 636 rolls of cannabis sativa worth an estimated Sh1.2 million during a raid in Rachuonyo North Sub-County.

The suspects are being held at Kendu Bay Police Station pending arraignment, while the narcotics have been secured as exhibits.

The operation was carried out by police officers from Kendu Bay Police Station working alongside National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO), including the Area Chief of Rambira Location and the Assistant Chief of Kamser Seka Sub-Location.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the officers recovered the cannabis packed in two green sacks and one white carrier bag during the raid.

The three suspects were escorted to Kendu Bay Police Station and placed in custody as authorities begin the process of charging them in court. The seized narcotics are also being securely stored at the station and will form part of the evidence in the case.

The National Police Service praised what it described as a coordinated effort involving security agencies, local administrators and members of the public.

"The National Police Service commends the seamless collaboration between station officers, local administrators, and residents," the statement read.

The service added that the latest operation demonstrates its resolve in tackling the illegal drug trade.

"This operation underscores our unwavering commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and protecting our communities from illicit substances," it added.

Police have also urged members of the public to continue supporting the fight against crime by reporting suspicious activities through the nearest police station, emergency numbers 999 or 911, or the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

The arrests come amid ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to disrupt drug trafficking networks and curb the circulation of illegal substances in communities across the country.