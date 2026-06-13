IRCK condemns violent disruption of post-budget forum at All Saints Cathedral

News · Bradley Bosire ·
IRCK condemns violent disruption of post-budget forum at All Saints Cathedral
The Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) Executive Director Linus Nthiga. PHOTO/HANDOUT
In Summary

The Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) warned that the use of violence and intimidation to silence public discourse posed a serious threat to democratic governance.

The Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) has strongly condemned the violent disruption of a post-Budget Forum held at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, describing the incident as a grave attack on democracy and constitutional freedoms.

The Council said the forum held on June 12, 2026 brought together citizens, civil society organisations, faith leaders and private sector actors for constructive engagement on the national budget and its impact on ordinary Kenyans.

“We are appalled by the violent disruption of the post-Budget Forum held at All Saints Cathedral Nairobi, a sacred place of worship,” said IRCK Executive Director Linus Nthiga in a statement released on 13 June 2026.

He added: “This was a peaceful, multi-stakeholder gathering that brought together citizens, civil society organisations, faith leaders, and private sector actors to engage constructively on the national budget and its implications for the lives of ordinary Kenyans.”

The Council warned that the use of violence and intimidation to silence public discourse posed a serious threat to democratic governance.

“We view the use of violence and intimidation to silence public discourse as a grave affront to democracy, and the constitutional rights enshrined in our nation’s laws,” Nthiga said.

It further noted that the incident was part of a worrying trend.

“This incident is not isolated. The increasing reliance on goons to disrupt lawful civic engagements and instil fear in citizens undermines the very foundations of our democracy and national security,” the statement read.

IRCK called on government and security agencies to act decisively. “We therefore call upon the Government and security agencies to uphold the rule of law, protect peaceful assemblies, and ensure those responsible for this heinous attack are brought to justice,” Nthiga said.

The Council also urged faith communities to maintain their role in promoting peace. “We call upon the faith communities to continue standing as beacons of peace, justice, and moral courage in our nation,” he added.

The Executive Director of the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to defending civic space and constitutional freedoms.

The Council reiterated that peaceful civic engagement remains a constitutional right and urged all actors to respect the rule of law and protect spaces for dialogue in the country’s democratic process.

It described the incident as undermining democratic principles and threatening national cohesion.

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All Saints’ Cathedral Inter-Religious Council of Kenya Linus Nthiga IRCK Budget forum

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