MSF opens Ebola Simulation Centre in Nairobi to strengthen response capacity

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) / Doctors Without Borders has established an Ebola Simulation Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, aimed at strengthening regional emergency preparedness and response capacity amid the ongoing Ebola disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The temporary facility will primarily focus on training MSF medical responders and frontline health workers who are expected to support Ebola response operations in the DRC, where the outbreak continues to pose a significant public health challenge.

“This temporary facility will prioritise training for MSF medical responders and frontline workers who will support Ebola disease response operations in the DRC,” MSF stated.

The organisation said the Nairobi-based centre is part of broader efforts to build a rapid and skilled workforce capable of responding safely and effectively to outbreaks.

Initial participants include experienced MSF personnel who are being prepared for deployment to affected regions, with future training expected to extend to Kenya’s Ministry of Health and other partner organisations.

“Preparedness saves lives. Training healthcare workers before deployment to outbreak settings is essential to ensuring a safe, effective, and timely response,” said Dr Angela Thiongo, MSF Project Coordinator.

“Our goal is to strengthen our capacity to respond where needs are greatest while protecting both patients and healthcare workers.”

MSF has been responding to the Ebola outbreak in the DRC since May 2026. The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, has been described by the organisation as a continuing public health emergency of “alarming proportions,” worsened by limited medical tools for detection and treatment as well as complex operational conditions in eastern DRC.

According to MSF, the severity of the outbreak is heightened by the nature of the virus and the challenging environment in which it is spreading, necessitating urgent and coordinated international response efforts.

To address the growing need for skilled responders, MSF is conducting a series of intensive two-day clinical workshops in Nairobi running from 15 June 2026 through August 2026.

The training is designed to prepare healthcare workers for rapid deployment to active outbreak zones in the DRC and Uganda.

“These workshops follow recent sessions held in Brussels and focus on preparing participants for rapid deployment to active outbreak zones in the DRC and Uganda,” MSF noted.

The Nairobi simulation centre is strictly a controlled training facility. MSF emphasized that no Ebola patients—suspected or confirmed—will be treated, isolated, or housed at the site. It also clarified that the facility does not function as a quarantine zone.

“To maintain the highest safety standards, the centre will operate under a controlled participant movement protocol and will not receive participants arriving from Ebola-affected response areas,” MSF stated.

Through realistic simulations and hands-on exercises, participants are trained in emergency preparedness, infection prevention and control, and proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

MSF said the model is designed to ensure knowledge transfer, allowing trained personnel to support response operations and mentor other healthcare workers.

“Crucially, this setup is designed for knowledge transfer: trained frontline workers will not only support the response in the DRC but also mentor and support other health workers in the country,” the organisation said.

MSF, which has extensive experience responding to Ebola outbreaks, including those caused by the Bundibugyo virus in 2007 and 2012, reaffirmed the importance of accurate information and responsible reporting amid heightened public concern.

The organisation stressed that while Ebola remains a serious disease, outbreaks can be contained through timely interventions, strong community engagement, and effective public health measures.