Ebola fight must not push other DRC health crisis aside, MSF warns
MSF said DRC recorded more than 108,643 suspected measles cases between January and July 19, with 1,394 deaths reported.
MSF said DRC recorded more than 108,643 suspected measles cases between January and July 19, with 1,394 deaths reported.
The temporary facility will primarily focus on training MSF medical responders and frontline health workers who are expected to support Ebola response operations in the DRC, where the outbreak continues to pose a significant public health challenge.
According to humanitarian medical organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), nearly one in four people in Somalia are now experiencing acute food insecurity following four consecutive failed rainy seasons that devastated crops, livestock, and water sources.
According to MSF’s investigation, the bodies of Hernández and Yohannes were found hundreds of meters from their burned vehicle, while Tedros’s body was discovered next to the car consistent with MSF’s policy that drivers stay with their vehicle.
Children under five years old, along with pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, are among the hardest hit.