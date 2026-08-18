Health and Wellness
Cholera outbreak kills 28, infects more than 1,000 in northern Cameroon
Health workers are also taking the response into communities, conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns aimed at limiting the spread of the disease
Health workers are also taking the response into communities, conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns aimed at limiting the spread of the disease
The temporary facility will primarily focus on training MSF medical responders and frontline health workers who are expected to support Ebola response operations in the DRC, where the outbreak continues to pose a significant public health challenge.