Boniface Mwangi takes over as Ukweli Party leader ahead of 2027 race

Boniface Mwangi has been elected leader of the Ukweli Party, handing the activist-turned-politician a key platform as he intensifies preparations for the 2027 General Election.

The election took place on Friday during the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) held in Nairobi, where members from different parts of the country gathered to take part in the exercise and chart the party’s future direction.

Announcing the outcome on Saturday, June 13, 2026, Mwangi said party delegates had travelled from across Kenya to participate in the conference that endorsed him as the party’s new leader.

“Yesterday, I was elected as the party leader of @UkweliParty by our party members, who travelled from all over Kenya to take part in our National Delegates Conference in Nairobi,” Mwangi stated.

The conference marks a major step for the party as it seeks to strengthen its structures and position itself as an alternative political force ahead of the next elections.

In his acceptance remarks, Mwangi described his election as a collective achievement rather than a personal victory, saying it reflected the aspirations of Kenyans seeking change and accountability in leadership.

“This victory is not about one individual. It is about all of us who believe Kenya deserves better,” he stated.

Mwangi said the party's goal is to transform the country's political culture and offer a platform that puts citizens at the centre of governance.

As he settles into the new role, the politician outlined plans to expand the party’s reach across the country, strengthen internal structures, and promote leadership founded on service and integrity.

He said the party intends to embrace inclusivity and ensure that all Kenyans feel represented regardless of their background, beliefs, or previous political affiliations.

“We now have the opportunity to build a party that listens, that includes, and that works for every Kenyan — regardless of where they come from, what they believe, or who they voted for in the past,” he added.

Boniface Mwangi during the Ukweli Party NDC held in Nairobi on Friday, June 12, 2026.PHOTO/X Boniface Mwangi during the Ukweli Party NDC held in Nairobi on Friday, June 12, 2026.PHOTO/X

Mwangi also called on party members to remain committed to building a strong organisation capable of delivering meaningful change.

“The work begins now. We must build strong structures, nurture principled leadership, and restore faith in politics as a force for public service,” he said.

His election comes at a time when the country's political scene is witnessing the rise of new parties, coalitions, and alliances ahead of the 2027 polls.

The leadership transition is expected to provide fresh momentum for the Ukweli Party as it seeks to increase its national presence and attract more supporters.

Mwangi has already declared his intention to run for president in 2027. In November 2025, he launched countrywide tours to popularise his bid and appealed to Kenyans for financial support to help fund his campaign.

Speaking at the time, Mwangi urged voters to back his candidature, saying he was not a career politician but an ordinary Kenyan seeking an opportunity to serve the country.

“I have always believed that it is our collective responsibility to leave society better than we found it, hence dedicating my life to working with other like-minded people who try to improve our condition for the common good,” Mwangi said.

He also disclosed that members of his family were opposed to his decision to seek the presidency in the 2027 election.