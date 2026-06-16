KNCHR terms All Saints Cathedral attack a threat to constitutional freedoms

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has condemned the disruption of a civil society meeting at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, describing the incident as a direct assault on constitutional freedoms and democratic governance.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Commission said the attack on a gathering convened to discuss the national budget violated the rights to freedom of worship, expression, association and peaceful assembly guaranteed under the Constitution.

"Such actions violate constitutional rights and undermine democratic governance," KNCHR said.

The Commission reiterated that Articles 32, 33, 36 and 37 of the Constitution protect the rights to freedom of conscience, expression, association and peaceful assembly, adding that these freedoms "must be respected and protected by all state and non-state actors."

KNCHR called for those behind the attack to be brought to justice, saying accountability was necessary to safeguard civic space and prevent a culture of impunity.

"The Commission commends the prompt intervention of the National Police Service (NPS) and welcomes ongoing investigations," the statement said. "Those responsible for planning, financing, organizing, or carrying out the attack must be identified and held accountable."

The rights body stressed that civil society organisations, faith-based institutions, human rights defenders and ordinary citizens have a constitutional right to gather and engage in public discourse without intimidation or violence.

"Civil society actors, human rights defenders, faith-based institutions, and all Kenyans have a constitutional right to assemble and engage in civic discourse without fear of intimidation, harassment, or violence," it said.

KNCHR also expressed concern over reports that young people may have been recruited to disrupt the meeting.

"The exploitation of young people for intimidation or violence undermines their rights, dignity, and democratic participation," the Commission said, urging youth to reject unlawful activities and instead contribute positively to civic engagement and accountability processes.

The Commission said it would closely monitor the investigations and expects "a prompt, impartial, and transparent process to ensure accountability and prevent impunity."

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) continue to make arrests linked to the attack with three additional suspects identified as George Omondi Otieno, Effenburg Wanyama Khisa and Melvin Alumasa Bwani nabbed on Tuesday.

Detectives from DCI Kilimani and the Nairobi Regional Office said the suspects were tracked down using intelligence leads and forensic analysis.

Investigators recovered a red Boxer motorcycle, registration number KMFH 161S, believed to have been used during the attack, alongside mobile phones that have been seized for forensic examination.

The three suspects join two others arrested earlier in connection with the incident as detectives pursue more leads to identify all those involved.