Road deaths rise to 2,150 in first half of 2026 as Kenya records worrying trend

Road traffic deaths in Kenya have continued to rise in 2026, with new official data showing that more than 2,000 lives have already been lost within the first half of the year, pointing to ongoing safety gaps on the country’s roads.

The National Transport and Safety Authority reports that 2,150 people died in road crashes between January and June 2026, marking an 11 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2025. The figures highlight a continued upward trend in fatalities despite ongoing enforcement and awareness efforts.

Speaking during a television interview on Monday, June 15, 2026, NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa said the latest statistics show persistent challenges in road safety management.

“We have 2,150 people who died on the roads, and of these, around 836 are pedestrians. They form the majority, followed by motorcyclists. We have 188 drivers who have died,” Kondiwa said.

He added that last year’s total stood at 3,005 deaths.

Early-year figures show the same worrying pattern. Between January 1 and January 30, 2026, 398 people died in road crashes, compared to 358 in the same period in 2025, representing an 11 per cent increase.

During that same period, traffic records indicate 854 accidents were reported, leaving 2,032 victims, an increase of 8 per cent compared to the previous year.

Police data further shows that pedestrians remain the most affected group. In January alone, 143 pedestrians lost their lives, followed by 102 motorcyclists, 77 passengers, and 38 drivers.

Overall statistics indicate that pedestrians consistently account for about 36 to 37 per cent of all road deaths, making them the most vulnerable group on Kenyan roads.

Authorities have linked the rise in crashes to human behaviour, including speeding, reckless overtaking, poor lane discipline, loss of control, and unsafe road crossing. Mechanical failures, misuse of walkways, and road infrastructure challenges have also been cited as contributing factors.

NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa at a past function.PHOTO/X NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa at a past function.PHOTO/X

The economic cost of road crashes remains high. NTSA estimates show that accidents cost the country about Sh 450 billion annually in lost economic output. Broader global estimates from the World Health Organization and World Bank place the figure at about Sh 800 billion per year.

Kondiwa warned that if current trends continue, road traffic injuries could cost Kenya up to 10 per cent of its GDP by 2030, based on projections since 2017.

A traffic liaison officer from the National Police Service, Boniface Otieno, said the rise in deaths calls for urgent action from both enforcement agencies and road users.

“We are deeply concerned about the rise in road fatalities… The increase from 358 to 398 deaths in just one month highlights the urgent need for stronger enforcement and public awareness,” he said.

The NTSA has also announced plans to strengthen identification systems for drivers and boda boda operators, alongside increased public awareness campaigns targeting all road users.

Authorities continue to urge motorists, riders, and pedestrians to follow traffic rules as efforts to reduce road crashes intensify.