Red Cross sounds alarm as 40 lives lost in 20 days of August
The toll represents a rise from the 31 deaths and 75 serious injuries reported from 23 crashes during the first 13 days of August.
The toll represents a rise from the 31 deaths and 75 serious injuries reported from 23 crashes during the first 13 days of August.
The Kenya Red Cross also wants authorities and motorists to pay greater attention to road safety within towns and cities, where pedestrians and other vulnerable groups face increased danger from vehicles travelling at high speeds.
The warning comes as the authority continues to strengthen enforcement and public awareness campaigns aimed at improving road safety and discouraging dangerous behaviour on Kenyan roads.
In a statement issued on Monday, the authority said the pedestrians were arrested during an ongoing operation targeting people who ignore pedestrian infrastructure and instead cross busy highways, an offence that disrupts traffic flow and exposes road users to serious danger.
Early-year figures show the same worrying pattern. Between January 1 and January 30, 2026, 398 people died in road crashes, compared to 358 in the same period in 2025, representing an 11 per cent increase.
Kenya’s NTSA has issued a rainy season road safety alert, warning of reduced visibility and slippery roads amid heavy rains and fog, and urging motorists and pedestrians to take extra precautions.
KeNHA warned that the continued misuse of footbridges has led to preventable accidents and loss of lives, saying the ongoing operation was necessary to address the challenge.
The authority highlighted that it is not only dangerous for the pedestrian but also puts pressure on drivers, who are often forced to make sudden moves to avoid collisions.