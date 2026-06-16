Kenya moves to tighten grip on shisha trade in new health rules

Kenya is set for a fresh clampdown on shisha as the Ministry of Health proposes new rules that would shut down the product’s entire chain of supply, from entry into the country to its final use, in a renewed effort to enforce the long-standing ban.

The draft Public Health (Control of Waterpipe Tobacco Products) Rules, 2026, aim to go beyond limiting consumption and instead place strict controls on importation, production, distribution, sale, promotion and advertising of shisha products.

The plan signals a tougher enforcement phase following years of continued circulation of the products despite an existing prohibition introduced in 2017.

If the proposed rules are adopted, penalties for breaking the law would rise sharply, with offenders facing fines of up to Sh1 million compared to the current limit of Sh50,000. Authorities say the increase is meant to strengthen enforcement and discourage the continued illegal trade.

Shisha smoking has grown in popularity among young people and women across Africa, including Kenya. It is also known as sheesha, hookah, narghile, qalyân, waterpipe or hubble bubble smoking, and is offered in flavours such as fruit, mint and creamy blends.

The tobacco is commonly mixed with fruits, herbs or sweeteners derived from molasses. In many settings, users share a single waterpipe, often smoking together in groups around a table, a practice that has contributed to its social appeal.

The Ministry of Health says the new regulations are intended to address rising concerns over public health, social behaviour and environmental risks linked to shisha use. Officials argue that gaps in enforcement have allowed the trade to continue despite the ban remaining in place for years.

Kenya banned the consumption of shisha in 2017 after rising concern over its uptake among young people and the health risks associated with waterpipe tobacco smoking.

However, enforcement has remained uneven, with shisha products still found in some entertainment venues and moving through informal supply networks despite periodic crackdowns by authorities.

The proposed framework seeks to close these gaps by tightening oversight across all stages of the shisha business while introducing tougher penalties for those involved in its supply and promotion.

The move aligns with a wider global trend where countries are increasing regulation of alternative tobacco products, including vaping devices and heated tobacco systems, amid growing health concerns.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), shisha smoke contains harmful substances such as nicotine, carbon monoxide, heavy metals and cancer-linked chemicals, with smoking sessions often lasting longer than cigarette use, leading to greater exposure.

Kenya has in recent years expanded tobacco control efforts through higher taxes, warning labels, advertising limits and restrictions on smoking in public spaces as part of broader public health measures