Orca Swim Club crowned champions of the 2025/26 league season

Orca Swim Club have been crowned champions of the 2025/2026 Kiambu Aquatics Swimming League following the Minnows Championships held at Potters House School in Runda, Nairobi, on Saturday.

Orca topped the standings with 39 gold, 27 silver, and 17 bronze medals, while Aqua Shark Fin Swim Club finished as first runners-up with 20 gold, 27 silver, and 30 bronze medals. Hosts Potters House School, Runda, came in third with 16 gold, 11 silver, and 17 bronze medals.

Speaking after the event, Kiambu Aquatic Association Public Relations Officer Nesmus Mbati said the competition also featured various awards and aimed to select a team that will represent Kiambu County in national competitions.

“This is the first league in Kenyan history that has cash awards, which is being sponsored by Genesis Limited. The number one in the league will get KSh50,000, number two will be awarded KSh25,000, and the third position will get KSh15,000,” he said, adding that it marks the start of the Olympic pathway for children aged between 3 and 9 years.

In the men’s category, Orca dominated with 17 gold, 11 silver, and 5 bronze medals. Potters House followed with 11 gold, 7 silver, and 5 bronze medals, while Aqua Shark Fin placed third with 7 gold, 19 silver, and 21 bronze medals.

In the women’s category, Orca again led with 19 gold, 14 silver, and 12 bronze medals. Aqua Shark Fin finished second with 13 gold, 7 silver, and 7 bronze medals, while Potters House came third with 5 gold, 4 silver, and 11 bronze medals.

In the girls’ 5-year category, Amana Maina from Potters House School was named the best overall with 40 points. In the boys’ 7-year category, Jabali Kemucie from Milfield School, Runda, emerged top with 47 points.

Sheena Kinyanjui from Otters Swim Club won gold in the girls’ 8-year 25m freestyle in 23.10 seconds. Carla Corfo took silver, while Lincy Mbugua won bronze.

In the boys’ 5-year category, Kojo Boaten from Iron Fins Swim Club finished first in 31.64 seconds. Marcel Ndagijimana from Potters House was second, followed by Mathew Sarani, also from Potters House.

The event, which marked the final competition of the 2025/2026 season, attracted 14 teams from counties including Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, and Nyeri. Orca Swim Club, Aqua Sharks, and Snook finished first, second, and third, respectively in the overall standings.