UK marines board Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in English Channel - PM Starmer

British armed forces boarded a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in the English Channel in the early hours of Sunday morning, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

In an operation lasting six hours, Royal Marine Commandos and specially trained law enforcement officers from the National Crime Agency intercepted the vessel and, for the first time, boarded it, supported by the RAF.

The vessel, Smyrtos, will be held and monitored off the south coast of England as investigations continue, the MoD said in a statement.

Sir Keir Starmer said: "This successful operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fuelling Putin's war in Ukraine that we will not let them hide."

According to tracking website MarineTraffic, Smyrtos sails under a Cameroon flag and is at anchor off the coast of Weymouth in the English Channel.

It began its journey on 5 June from Russia's Ust-Luga port, an oil terminal near St. Petersburg, before crossing west into the channel on Saturday, BBC Verify has found.

The vessel was sanctioned in July 2025 and has since changed its name from Myrtos to Smyrtos as well as the flag it sails under twice.

Russia has been operating a "shadow fleet" of tankers to evade international sanctions imposed on its oil exports.

Responsible for carrying 75% of Russia's sanctioned oil, the shadow fleet of over 700 vessels provides a critical lifeline for the Kremlin, the MoD said.

The prime minister announced in March that British armed forces were "now able to board sanctioned vessels that are passing through our waters".

The MoD said the UK has sanctioned more than 500 vessels.

The sanctions ban the vessels from entering UK ports and also prohibit British firms and individuals from providing financial, insurance, or brokerage services to ships that supply or deliver Russian oil.

The interception comes after a week of resignations over the government's defence investment plan (DIP), which is set to be published before the Nato summit next month after months of delay.

Ahead of its publication, John Healey resigned as defence secretary, warning on Thursday that the level of military spending proposed by Sir Keir "falls well short" of what is needed to protect the UK.

Al Carns also resigned as armed forces minister, telling the prime minister that the DIP was "neither transformative enough nor sufficiently funded".

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told the BBC the prime minister "had been clear" with his cabinet that they "had to find more money for defence", adding that discussions on the Defence Investment Plan were ongoing.

She told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg the government had to "transform the way we do defence spending, so that what we're spending is fit for the threats we face now and in the future".

The operation on Sunday was supported with aircraft from the Maritime Air Group, an RAF P-8 aircraft, as well as HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury.

Carns told the BBC the operation would have involved armed forces personnel "flying low level over the sea, rearing up before the ship, fast roping onto the ship, securing it and then taking it into our territorial waters".

He told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that now the UK had performed its first boarding of a Russian shadow fleet vehicle, "we're probably going to see more, should the opportunities present themselves".

Responding to the interception, Attorney General Richard Hermer said: "This government made clear that we would pursue Russia's shadow fleet under the full force of international law."

The government has said it is targeting Russia's oil revenues to "choke off funding for Russia's war machine" in Ukraine.

The operation on Sunday morning was conducted in close co-ordination with the French, the MoD said, building on recent support provided by the UK to its allies.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on 1 June that his country's military had intercepted a sanctioned oil tanker suspected of being part of Russia's shadow fleet on Sunday with UK support.