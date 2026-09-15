Dangote opens record share sale in $2.1bn refinery offer
The month-long offer has already attracted interest from members of the public, with some investors using their savings to buy a stake in the facility.
The month-long offer has already attracted interest from members of the public, with some investors using their savings to buy a stake in the facility.
The body of Elizabeth Moselakgomo was identified by her relatives on Monday after it was discovered east of Johannesburg on Saturday.
The 83-year-old former president revealed in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, less than four months after leaving the White House
Baugh’s activities since assuming office have therefore reflected a broad approach to diplomacy, combining government-to-government engagement with partnerships involving researchers, media, development organisations and other institutions
In an operation lasting six hours, Royal Marine Commandos and specially trained law enforcement officers from the National Crime Agency intercepted the vessel and, for the first time, boarded it, supported by the RAF.
The video that triggered the lawsuit spliced together two separate sections of Trump's speech on January 6, 2021 in a way that made it appear he explicitly urged supporters to attack the Capitol, where lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden's 2020 election win.
In the recording, Hasina is heard instructing security forces to shoot protesters on sight.
According to campaigners, some children are forced into cheap labour, while others are trafficked for sexual exploitation.
A New Jersey court ruled that the $18 million compensation was disproportionate and legally unsustainable.
The filmmakers are currently being held at Muthaiga and Pangani police stations in Nairobi.
Bashir's comments sparked a wave of criticism, with many Kenyans accusing MPs of downplaying the incident.
The leaders have demanded that President Ruto consult them before appointing new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials.
As the world says goodbye to a towering figure in reggae, his words live on: “They can silence the song, but not the spirit.”