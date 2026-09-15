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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

BBC

Matt Baugh steps up push to deepen Kenya-UK ties
Global Affairs

Matt Baugh steps up push to deepen Kenya-UK ties

Baugh’s activities since assuming office have therefore reflected a broad approach to diplomacy, combining government-to-government engagement with partnerships involving researchers, media, development organisations and other institutions

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BBC to fight Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit
News

BBC to fight Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit

The video that triggered the lawsuit spliced together two separate sections of Trump's speech on January 6, 2021 in a way that made it appear he explicitly urged supporters to attack the Capitol, where lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden's 2020 election win.

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