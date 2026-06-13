Western Kenya must deliver Ruto’s second term – Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on residents of Western Kenya to remain united and focused ahead of the 2027 General Election, urging the region to fully support President William Ruto’s bid for a second term.

Speaking on Saturday during the launch of Shirikiana SACCO at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega County, Mudavadi said the region’s political and economic interests would be best served by maintaining its support for the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary said Western Kenya leaders had already resolved to back President Ruto’s re-election and appealed to voters to align themselves with that decision.

“During the 2022 campaigns, as leaders we gave direction. Our focus was on President Ruto and he won. We told you he was the route, and even now he remains to be that route we as a region must follow,” said Mudavadi.

He argued that President Ruto’s leadership had opened opportunities for economic empowerment in the region and urged residents to appreciate the progress made under the current administration.

“President Ruto’s leadership is one of the critical and sure avenues that will help us change the fortunes of our region. He has walked with us a journey of economic empowerment and as a region we should be grateful,” he said.

Mudavadi stressed the importance of consistency in political decision-making, warning against wavering support as the country approaches the election season.

“When we talk of being focused, we should also be consistent. Let us not play hot and cold. We should be decisive and firm in our decision to support President Ruto and his agenda for the nation,” he added.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also praised Ruto’s growing influence on the international stage, saying the President had emerged as a key voice for Africa in global affairs.

According to Mudavadi, Ruto’s participation in international forums has helped advance the continent’s interests and position Kenya as a strategic player in discussions on economic development and global partnerships.

“President Ruto has become a very powerful voice for the African continent. He is championing key agenda that are transforming this continent,” said Mudavadi.

He noted that the President was scheduled to attend the 52nd G7 Summit in France, where he would present issues affecting both Kenya and Africa.

“Here, President Ruto will present not only Kenya’s but Africa’s agenda, for resources to trickle to Africa and Kenya,” he said.

Beyond politics, Mudavadi used the occasion to champion a culture of saving and investment among Kenyans, saying financial discipline was essential for long-term prosperity.

He said Shirikiana SACCO had been established to mobilise savings, expand access to affordable credit and create economic opportunities, particularly in Western Kenya.

“For a nation to prosper its people must cultivate the discipline to mobilise, grow and protect resources, ensuring that the fruits of their labour as farmers, entrepreneurs and professionals are invested productively to create wealth and opportunity for future generations,” he said.

Mudavadi added that a strong savings culture was the foundation of sustainable economic growth.

“A strong savings culture empowers individuals, strengthens communities and provides the foundation for sustainable economic growth. The journey to lasting prosperity begins with a simple but powerful habit: saving,” he said.

He further underscored the importance of collective investment, noting that communities can accelerate development when they pool resources.

“When people save together, invest together and grow together, they build the foundation for shared prosperity,” he said.

Shirikiana SACCO is expected to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthen agricultural value chains, promote financial literacy and improve access to healthcare and education.

The cooperative is also expected to leverage technology to deepen financial inclusion and create employment opportunities across Western Kenya and other parts of the country.