Ruto announces Marsabit hospital, roads, housing, dry port

President William Ruto has outlined major infrastructure plans for Marsabit County, including a 1.3 billion shilling hospital, the revival of the Marsabit–Segel road, a Sh7 billion affordable housing programme, and plans for a dry port.

The initiatives aim to improve healthcare access, connectivity, housing supply, and regional trade links, while supporting jobs and long-term economic development in northern Kenya.

“We have identified a 1.3 billion shilling hospital for Marsabit that will benefit the people of Marsabit, and we have also reached an agreement on water-related issues.” The Head of State stated while hosting Marsabit County grassroots leaders at State House on Friday.

He also announced the revival of the Marsabit–Segel road project, affirming that funds had already been released.

“The Marsabit–Segel road project had stalled, but I have allocated 1.4 billion shillings to revive it and ensure it is completed.”

He further outlined a Sh7 billion affordable housing programme, highlighting how it would create jobs, especially for youths.

Plans are also underway to develop a dry port aimed at strengthening trade between Kenya and Ethiopia and improving cross-border logistics and commerce.

The projects are aimed at improving healthcare access, connectivity, housing supply, and regional trade links in northern Kenya.

The hospital project is expected to expand access to emergency, maternal, and specialist care in the county, reducing long-distance referrals to larger urban centres.

A road upgrade initiative is also expected to improve transport for livestock and goods, supporting trade and movement across remote settlements in Marsabit County.

The affordable housing programme is part of a wider national effort to increase home ownership and create construction jobs for young people.

The proposed dry port is designed to strengthen Kenya’s position as a regional logistics hub linking trade routes to Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa.

The President highlighted that the investments form part of a broader strategy to reduce regional inequality through infrastructure-led growth in northern Kenya.

If completed, the projects could boost jobs, improve services, and enhance cross-border trade, especially between Kenya and Ethiopia, while supporting long-term development goals.

The President reiterated that coordination with Marsabit County leaders would ensure the timely delivery of the hospital roads, housing units, and dry port project, stressing implementation efficiency and data-driven planning for service delivery.

The investments were also intended to create employment opportunities for local youth through construction works and related supply chains in housing and infrastructure development.

He added that the initiatives form part of the government’s broader agenda to transform infrastructure and improve living standards in marginalized regions of Kenya.

The government maintained that these investments are intended to strengthen connectivity, expand access to essential services, and support inclusive growth across northern Kenya while integrating remote counties into the national economy.