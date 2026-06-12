Ruto announces Marsabit hospital, roads, housing, dry port
The initiatives aim to improve healthcare access, connectivity, housing supply, and regional trade links, while supporting jobs and long-term economic development in northern Kenya
The initiatives aim to improve healthcare access, connectivity, housing supply, and regional trade links, while supporting jobs and long-term economic development in northern Kenya
Sakaja noted that the county followed the law, stating that the Public Finance Management Act does not tie counties to specific banks, allowing them to choose an institution that best supports their operations. He added that interest rates offered by the previous bank were not favourable, which pushed the county to look for a better offer.
Muok told the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations, chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, that he was admitted to the Defence Forces Memorial Hospital in 2018 but was still listed as absent without official leave for 19 days.
The audit, which reviewed 250 hospitals across the country, also found that six other facilities failed to account for Sh214.3 million.
Several insurers had temporarily withdrawn services at the hospital earlier this month, citing the rise in treatment costs triggered by the rate adjustment.
The facility explained that the suspension was intended to encourage continued dialogue and cooperation with insurance providers.
Governor Abdi Guyo called on security agencies to intensify investigations and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.
The hospital was launched in 2021, has remained idle despite being fully constructed.
Kalombotole is currently under armed police guard at the casualty ward. His lawyer says the only reason he remains there is because the police have declined to return him to custody.
These facilities, located in Kisumu, Bungoma, Busia, Nairobi, Mandera, Wajir, Kajiado, and Kilifi, were found to be engaged in various forms of malpractice.
The downgrading has raised alarm because it directly affects the services the hospitals are allowed to offer and the financial support they are eligible to receive.
Dr Barcley Onyambu, Chairman of the Kenya Hospital Association, which manages the hospital, clarified that no board meeting was held on the date mentioned in the letter.
President Ruto had also promised action on extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances targeting youth activists, but no progress has been made.