Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

hospital

Sakaja explains reason behind hospital account shift to Sidian Bank
News

Sakaja explains reason behind hospital account shift to Sidian Bank

Sakaja noted that the county followed the law, stating that the Public Finance Management Act does not tie counties to specific banks, allowing them to choose an institution that best supports their operations. He added that interest rates offered by the previous bank were not favourable, which pushed the county to look for a better offer.

By