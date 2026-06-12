Thailand mourns Princess Bajrakitiyabha after three years in coma

Thailand’s royal family is in mourning following the death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who had spent more than three years in a coma after collapsing during a routine activity in 2022.

The royal household confirmed that the 47-year-old princess died in hospital after her condition gradually worsened over time. She had been admitted in December 2022 after she collapsed while walking her dogs, with doctors later attributing the incident to a severe irregular heartbeat linked to a mycoplasma infection affecting her heart.

The palace announced that she passed away at 19:48 local time (12:48 GMT) on Thursday at Chulalongkorn Hospital. It stated: "The medical team provided the closest and most intensive care possible, but her condition continued to decline progressively," the palace said in a statement on Friday morning, adding that she passed away at 19:48 local time (12:48 GMT) the previous day in Chulalongkorn Hospital.

A member of the royal family of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, she was the eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn and was widely regarded as one of the most prominent figures within Thailand’s monarchy.

Born on 7 December 1978, she was the first child of King Vajiralongkorn and his first wife, Princess Soamsawali. Over the years, she built a strong public profile through work in law, diplomacy, and international justice reform.

She studied law and completed two postgraduate degrees at Cornell University in the United States. She later worked briefly at Thailand’s mission to the United Nations in New York before returning home to serve in the Attorney-General’s office.

Between 2012 and 2014, she served as Thailand’s ambassador to Austria, where she worked closely with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. During this period, she became an advocate for prison reform, with a focus on improving conditions for women inmates, as Thailand has one of the highest numbers of female prisoners globally.

After returning to Thailand, she continued her work with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime as Ambassador for the Rule of Law in South East Asia, where she pushed for changes in the criminal justice system. She often raised concern over harsh sentencing practices, especially for minor drug offences.

In 2021, King Vajiralongkorn appointed her as chief of staff in his private bodyguard unit, giving her the rank of general, a move that further increased public attention on her role within the royal establishment.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha was also known for her active lifestyle, often participating in long-distance running and cycling events.

Her position had frequently placed her at the centre of discussions about royal succession in Thailand. King Vajiralongkorn, who is 73, has not publicly named an heir. While tradition has often favoured male successors, the constitution allows for a female monarch.

The king has five sons, though four from his second marriage were disowned in 1996 and have lived in the United States since then with their mother. His fifth son, Dipangkorn, remains the most likely heir, although questions have been raised about his readiness for royal duties.

For many supporters of the monarchy, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was seen as one of the most capable figures who could have played a major role in a future transition within the royal family.

Her death now leaves Thailand facing renewed uncertainty over succession, with public discussion on the monarchy strictly limited under the country’s laws.