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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Thailand

Boxing: Kenya sends four to Bangkok for Youth Olympics qualifier
Sports

Boxing: Kenya sends four to Bangkok for Youth Olympics qualifier

Speaking from the team’s training camp at the Mathare Police Depot in Nairobi on Thursday, national team head coach Benjamin Musa admitted that the team had little time to prepare for the competition, noting that the magnitude of the tournament required more extensive training. Only winners at the event will secure tickets to the Youth Olympics in Dakar.

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Thailand and Cambodia halt border fighting with new ceasefire
Global Affairs

Thailand and Cambodia halt border fighting with new ceasefire

The clashes are rooted in unresolved territorial claims along sections of the Thailand–Cambodia border that remain poorly marked decades after colonial-era boundaries were drawn. While previous diplomatic efforts attempted to manage tensions, renewed fighting erupted earlier this year, intensifying in December.

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Southern Asia flood crisis deepens as death toll nears 600
Global Affairs

Southern Asia flood crisis deepens as death toll nears 600

In Sumatra, Cyclone Senyar brought unusually violent conditions, sparking landslides that swept away homes and flooded entire districts. Indonesia’s disaster agency said almost 300 people remain unaccounted for after the storm moved across the island.

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