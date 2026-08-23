Dozens of co-ordinated arson attacks hit southern Thailand
Two people were injured, with a local government office building, a convenience store, and a stolen vehicle among the targets set on fire.
Two people were injured, with a local government office building, a convenience store, and a stolen vehicle among the targets set on fire.
The incident happened at a local branch of the prestigious Debsirin School, a well-known Thai secondary school with a long history and branches in different parts of the country.
A lightning strike hit a football pitch during a semi-final match in Sungai Golok, Narathiwat, killing a Thai footballer and injuring 12 others, according to police and media reports.
Witnesses said the fire started near the stage, quickly cutting off electricity and filling the premises with thick smoke as terrified customers rushed for safety.
The blaze started near the stage of the bar in the popular Chatuchak district, then spread rapidly, cutting power and engulfing the room with smoke, eyewitnesses say.
Born on 7 December 1978, she was the first child of King Vajiralongkorn and his first wife, Princess Soamsawali. Over the years, she built a strong public profile through work in law, diplomacy, and international justice reform.
The worker testified that July 19, 2019 was the last time he saw Cohen alive while working at his residence. He said that when he later returned to the property, Cohen was no longer present and questions had started emerging about his whereabouts.
The suspect, John Poriot, is accused of facilitating the illegal exit of two Kenyans to Thailand under false promises of employment, in violation of the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Act.
Speaking from the team’s training camp at the Mathare Police Depot in Nairobi on Thursday, national team head coach Benjamin Musa admitted that the team had little time to prepare for the competition, noting that the magnitude of the tournament required more extensive training. Only winners at the event will secure tickets to the Youth Olympics in Dakar.
The clashes are rooted in unresolved territorial claims along sections of the Thailand–Cambodia border that remain poorly marked decades after colonial-era boundaries were drawn. While previous diplomatic efforts attempted to manage tensions, renewed fighting erupted earlier this year, intensifying in December.
In Sumatra, Cyclone Senyar brought unusually violent conditions, sparking landslides that swept away homes and flooded entire districts. Indonesia’s disaster agency said almost 300 people remain unaccounted for after the storm moved across the island.
The ruling marks a fresh setback for the influential Shinawatra family, which has dominated Thai politics for decades.
The suspect, identified as Wong Hiu Fung, had arrived in the country from Bangkok, Thailand.
The deportations are part of wider efforts by the Trump administration to carry out mass removals of undocumented migrants.