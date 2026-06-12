Alliance High student petitions Parliament to end ban on dreadlocks in schools

A student from Alliance High School has taken his concerns over school grooming rules to Parliament, asking lawmakers to review policies that ban dreadlocks and require learners to shave their hair, saying the rules should be changed as part of efforts to address unrest in secondary schools.

The student, who is a minor and cannot be named, argues that the current grooming regulations are outdated and should be removed to create a more consistent and fair approach for learners across schools.

He wants Parliament to direct the Ministry of Education to abolish mandatory shaving and allow dreadlocks in schools.

“The petitioner seeks the help of the Education Committee to issue an order to remove the mandatory shaving of hair in the name of neatness,” the petition reads.

He further states, “My request to Parliament is to issue a directive to the Ministry of Education to abolish mandatory shaving.”

The petition has been received by the National Assembly Education Committee, which says it falls within broader concerns about children’s rights and the ongoing debate over discipline and conduct in schools.

Committee chair Julius Melly said the issue reflects wider questions on how schools balance discipline with learners’ rights, especially as education systems evolve.

“These are children’s rights that we are dealing with. As we become a more laissez-faire society, we will see more of these issues,” said Mr Melly.

The committee has announced plans to visit schools across the country to collect views from learners, teachers, parents, and administrators as part of an inquiry into repeated unrest in secondary schools.

“We will meet various stakeholders, not only to hear their side of the story, but also to find a solution,” said Mr Melly.

Lawmakers also said they will review earlier task force reports on school unrest to check what recommendations have been implemented and what still needs to be done.

“We know various task forces have produced reports in the past. Part of our inquiry will be to obtain information from the Ministry of Education on how far they have implemented the recommendations,” he said.

Next week, the committee is expected to meet Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, who are scheduled to appear before MPs on Tuesday to discuss both discipline and security concerns in schools.

Mr Melly said the committee is focused on finding practical solutions rather than only highlighting problems.

“This committee will not join the chorus of lamentation. We want solutions to this issue, which is why we are acting swiftly on this matter,” he said.

The discussions come after the fire incident at Utumishi Academy in Gilgil, where 16 learners died, prompting Parliament to expand its probe into unrest and safety concerns in schools.