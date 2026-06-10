Ministry of Education rolls out measures to curb student unrest in 204 senior schools

The Ministry of Education has unveiled a series of interventions to curb rising school unrest, including the formation of a multi-stakeholder taskforce, enhanced guidance and counselling programmes, targeted safety audits, and mandatory Parents Association consultations.

The measures are aimed at addressing the root causes of unrest, strengthening learner welfare, and restoring stability in affected boarding schools nationwide.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba noted that the government was treating the matter with urgency and had developed a comprehensive response to address both the immediate and underlying causes of the disturbances, which have largely affected boarding senior schools.

The ministry revealed that unrest has so far been reported in 204 senior schools nationwide.

Of these, learners in 59 schools have already resumed studies, while more institutions continue to return to normal operations.

Officials noted that despite the incidents, more than 98% of senior schools remain stable and continue operating normally.

The government's response follows a series of incidents, including the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, where 16 learners lost their lives.

Investigations have established that the fire was an act of arson, with nine suspects already arraigned and remanded in custody.

While acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, the ministry stressed that grievances could not justify violence, destruction of property, or loss of life. Instead, it called for concerns to be addressed through lawful and established channels.

At the centre of the government's intervention plan is the establishment of a multi-stakeholder team that will investigate the root causes of student unrest and propose long-term solutions.

“Following due consultations within Government and other stakeholders, we wish to announce the following: To establish and address underlying causes of this perennial challenge of student unrest, we shall be forming a multi-stakeholder team to review the causes of unrest and make recommendations on strategies for stemming the challenge,” the statement explained.

The ministry attributed the unrest to several factors, including leadership challenges within schools, examination-related anxiety, poor conditions in boarding facilities, alcohol and drug abuse, demanding school routines, peer influence, and copycat behaviour.

As part of the new measures, schools have been directed to urgently convene consultative Parents Association meetings to discuss learner welfare and institutional challenges.

Parents and guardians have also been urged to use the upcoming mid-term break, scheduled for June 24 to June 28, to spend time with learners and provide guidance and support.

In addition, schools have been instructed to strengthen safety measures, address learner grievances promptly, and intensify guidance and counselling programmes.

Institutions will also be required to improve mechanisms for handling student concerns before they escalate into unrest.

County and Sub-County Education Offices have been tasked with conducting targeted safety assessments and audits in institutions considered vulnerable to disturbances.

The ministry further announced plans to rationalise the school calendar beginning next academic year to ensure more balanced school terms, a move aimed at easing pressure on learners and promoting stability across the education sector.

The government shall continue monitoring the situation and provide further updates as efforts to restore calm and strengthen learner welfare continue.