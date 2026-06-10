BOM Board Chair, Joyce Wamahiu, defends school governance amid unrest

Public Senior Boys School Board Chair Joyce Wamahiu has defended the governance structure of school Boards of Management (BOM), citing legal and operational frameworks meant to prevent unrest.

She linked recent school disturbances to stakeholder breakdowns, communication failures, and weak implementation of open-door policies, while insisting that responsibility is shared across all education actors.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, she outlined the legal foundation guiding school administration, stressing that Boards of Management are formally established under law to run institutions on behalf of the state.

“Boards of Management are in public institutions are constituted at the Basic Education Act. This is the act that allows members of board to run the management of institution on behalf of the cabinet secretary,” she stated.

She added that schools operate under multiple legal frameworks beyond education law alone.

“We have the Basic Education Act, we have the Private Procurement and Disposal Act, we have the Sexual Offenses Act in public institutions, we have the Children’s Act,” she explained, arguing that governance in schools is anchored on a wide legal foundation meant to safeguard learners and staff.

According to her, Boards of Management typically consist of about 14 members, including principals, parents, teachers, students, chiefs, and representatives of persons with disabilities.

She emphasised that exclusion of any group weakens accountability and communication channels.

“There must be a student representation in the board to bring on board issues that are affecting the students, including food, discipline, and any other issue,” she highlighted.

The education expert warned that unrest often emerges when communication systems fail.

“Most of the institutions are closing down or are burning because the student representation in the boards of management was assumed and nobody brought them on board,” she noted, adding that grievances must flow through structured channels before escalating.

Wamahiu's comments come amid recent school unrest that has escalated into strikes, arson attacks and temporary closures, affecting a small but disruptive share of institutions.

The worst incident occurred at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, where a dormitory fire on May 28, 2026, killed 16 students and injured about 79 others, with 8 learners arrested over suspected arson.

Other schools, including Lenana School and Loreto High School Limuru, were also briefly closed after protests linked to exams and discipline issues.

The Ministry of Education said only about 0.8%–1% of schools have been affected, with the then Education PS Julius Bitok ordering suspension of some exams and inspections to reduce tension.

The Ministry also rejected early school closure, insisting learning continues in 99% of institutions .

Following the rising unrest in schools, the government has restructured the Basic Education docket, moving Principal Secretary Julius Bitok from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

He has been replaced by John Ololtuaa, who now assumes leadership of Basic Education under the Ministry of Education alongside relevant state departments.

The Education Ministry says the changes are aimed at strengthening oversight and improving coordination in managing school discipline and safety.

At the same time, the government is intensifying safety audits across learning institutions and expanding counselling and psychosocial support programmes to address the underlying causes of unrest and prevent further disruptions.

Progressively, Education expert, Wamahiu, further pointed to executive and full board structures, explaining that while executive committees handle day-to-day issues such as finance and discipline, discussions from the executive committee should be channeled to the full board committee to be ratified.

She concluded that schools function best when trust, communication, and shared responsibility are upheld across all governance levels, warning that breakdowns in any part of the system can trigger wider institutional instability.