7:15 am earliest reporting time for day scholars, Ogamba says
The CS said the reporting time should not be interpreted as the beginning of the school day for classroom learning, noting that teaching is expected to start later.
The CS said the reporting time should not be interpreted as the beginning of the school day for classroom learning, noting that teaching is expected to start later.
The emergency response agency said teams from West Pokot and Turkana counties moved to the scene to provide assistance, working together with county ambulance services, a Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) ambulance, the National Police Service and other responders.
The Education Stakeholders Association of Kenya (ESAK) says the country does not need another round of investigations but should instead concentrate on implementing the reforms recommended in earlier reports.
Their petition comes months after 16 learners died in an arson attack at the school. Eight students linked to the incident have since been arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts, where they face 16 counts of murder.
The latest fire gutted Senior Chief Nathan Ojungo House, a dormitory occupied by Form Three students, leaving 113 learners displaced after the blaze destroyed the building together with all their personal belongings.
The Ministry of Health estimates that one in four Kenyans will face a mental health condition in their lifetime.
President William Ruto has weighed in on the matter, urging parents to take a more active role in shaping the behaviour of their children and warning against placing all responsibility on schools and government agencies.
The organisation says 187 people have been treated for fire-related injuries this year. Out of these, 132 are linked to the Utumishi Girls Academy fire, which claimed 16 students and left others injured.
Utumishi Girls Academy founder Edward Mbugua said the deadly dormitory fire that killed 16 students should prompt Kenya to re-examine boarding school planning, infrastructure and overcrowding, including whether learners should travel long distances for education.
Thousands gathered at Gilgil Stadium for a requiem mass for 16 Utumishi Girls Academy students who died in a dormitory fire on May 28. Reverend Kivuva urged survivors and parents to respond with patience and hope.
Wamahiu added that schools operate under multiple legal frameworks beyond education law alone
Dr. Fernandes remarks comes as a wave of student unrest is disrupting learning in several Kenyan secondary schools, with incidents ranging from dormitory fires to protests over school management and examinations.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Mutemi argued that key sections of the law, enacted shortly after the 2010 Constitution, have limited the ability of schools to effectively discipline students.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Mbae claimed that key education and inspection authorities should be held accountable, pointing to what he describes as blocked emergency exits, poor institutional supervision, and delayed accountability mechanisms.
Omenya said the problem is widespread and not limited to a few schools, pointing to a system where safety standards are either weak or poorly enforced across the boarding education sector.
The Ministry of Education has ordered nationwide inspections of all boarding schools after the Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire in Gilgil killed 16 students and injured dozens. Inspections begin June 2 and run for 10 days.
She described how the situation turned even more dangerous as students faced limited escape options, leading to desperate jumps from upper floors in an effort to survive.
Investigators also provided details on the extent of destruction within the building, stating that “the first floor sustained extensive fire damage, while the ground floor remained largely intact. The affected upper floor consists of twelve cubicles accommodating a total of 135 double-decker beds
The State Department for Children Services confirmed that child protection systems have been fully activated in line with legal requirements, aimed at safeguarding the welfare and rights of children affected by the disaster.
In a statement shared on their X (Formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, the Authority noted that thousands of children will be traveling home over the coming weeks and stressed the collective responsibility of all road users to ensure their safe journeys.