Kakuma children get lifeline as malaria prevention drive expands

Health and Wellness · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Kakuma children get lifeline as malaria prevention drive expands
Kakuma Refugee Camp
In Summary

Health workers have started seasonal malaria chemoprevention in Kakuma refugee camp and Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement as Turkana prepares for the June-to-October transmission season and continued pressure on services.

A major malaria prevention campaign has been rolled out in Kakuma refugee camp and the Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement, bringing new hope to thousands of families as health workers seek to protect children from a disease that continues to hit Turkana harder than any other county in Kenya.

The initiative comes at a time when health officials are preparing for an increase in malaria cases during the June-to-October transmission season.

The effort is also being carried out against a backdrop of growing humanitarian challenges linked to deep cuts in USAID funding, which have put pressure on services in refugee-hosting areas.

According to the National Malaria Control Programme, Turkana has the highest malaria prevalence in the country at 39 per cent, far above the national average of 6 per cent.

Health experts have warned that changing weather patterns, increasing temperatures and the spread of mosquito vectors that are becoming more difficult to control could expose more people to the disease.

In response, the national government, Turkana County government and health partners, including Catholic Relief Services and the Kenya Medical Research Institute, have stepped up seasonal malaria chemoprevention activities aimed at reducing infections among children living in the settlements.

The programme involves giving preventive antimalarial medicine to children before they become sick. Beneficiaries receive a combination of two drugs every 28 days over a period of five treatment rounds, helping them remain protected throughout the high-risk season.

The expansion of the programme has also been welcomed by Basiriya Kubwimana, who said the inclusion of older children up to 119 months would ease the burden that malaria places on many refugee households..

Health workers hope the expanded campaign will help reduce infections among children and lessen the burden malaria continues to place on families living in Kakuma and Kalobeyei.

Tags

USAID Turkana County Malaria Kenya Medical Research Institute Kakuma refugee camp Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement Seasonal malaria chemoprevention National Malaria Control Programme Catholic Relief Services

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