Baringo selected for first Kala-azar vaccine trial at Chemolingot centre

Baringo County is stepping into global medical history after being picked as the testing ground for the first-ever vaccine trial targeting Kala-azar, a dangerous parasitic illness that has long strained health systems in parts of Kenya.

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) will run the study at the Chemolingot Kala-azar Centre in Tiaty Central, an area that continues to report some of the highest infection levels in the country.

The initiative is expected to shift Kenya into a leading position in global efforts to find lasting protection against visceral leishmaniasis, commonly referred to as Kala-azar.

Kemri Chief Executive Officer Elijah Songok said the selection of Baringo was based on the heavy disease burden recorded in the region and the urgent need for preventive solutions that go beyond treatment.

During a courtesy visit to Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi on Tuesday, Songok said the trial marks a major step in protecting communities most exposed to the disease.

“A vaccine is the ultimate solution for controlling Kala-azar, and this programme will ensure that communities in affected areas receive protection against the disease,” said Prof Songok.

Residents from affected villages will take part in the trial, while the Chemolingot facility is set for major upgrading into a research centre to strengthen surveillance work, scientific studies and development of practical health interventions.

Kemri is also planning a new clinic in Marigat aimed at expanding access to healthcare services for residents dealing with multiple illnesses.

Beyond Kala-azar research, Kemri and the county government are widening cooperation to deal with other health concerns, especially hepatitis B and snakebite cases that remain a challenge in the region.

Songok noted that Baringo is among areas with the highest hepatitis B burden in Kenya, with infection levels above the national average. Studies carried out in hospitals and communities involving more than 3,000 people showed an overall infection rate of 6.3 per cent, with some locations recording figures above 10 per cent.

Researchers linked the spread to sharing of sharp objects, some cultural practices, and infections passed within families. Household transmission alone accounted for about 15 per cent of cases.

Songok said one of the key outcomes of ongoing interventions has been connecting nearly 89 per cent of infected patients to treatment and care services.

He added that many patients have achieved long-term viral suppression, while others have cleared the virus after consistent treatment and follow-up.

“Research is helping us understand why Baringo continues to experience a high burden of hepatitis B and enabling us to develop targeted interventions that can prevent new infections, improve patient outcomes and ultimately save lives,” he said.

Kemri also reported progress in developing Kenya’s first locally designed and highly effective snake anti-venom.

The institute noted that Kenya currently depends on imported anti-venoms, many of which do not fully match local snake species due to differences in venom composition across regions.

To address this gap, Kemri has launched a venom research programme focusing on medically important species such as puff adders, black mambas and cobras.

The work aims to produce anti-venom tailored specifically to Kenyan snakes.

According to Songok, the programme has already recorded progress, including mapping venom toxicity patterns, developing diagnostic tools for snakebite cases, and producing antibodies that have shown strong neutralising ability.

“Local production of effective anti-venom will not only save lives but also strengthen Kenya’s health security, reduce treatment costs and build sustainable national manufacturing capacity,” he said.

Governor Cheboi welcomed the partnership, saying research plays a key role in improving health planning and response.

“We have entered into discussions on how we can partner with Kemri to address medical challenges affecting our people, including hepatitis B in areas such as Kerio Valley, Mogotio and Marigat through vaccination, treatment and research,” he said.

He added that the county will work with Kemri to support efforts aimed at controlling and eventually eliminating Kala-azar, especially in Tiaty, where cases remain high.

The governor also confirmed plans to upgrade Marigat and Chemolingot hospitals, including improving laboratories and installing solar power systems to support operations.

At the Chemolingot Kala-azar Centre, medic Isaiah Matundura said men and boys are the most affected due to frequent movement in search of water and grazing land, which exposes them to sand fly bites.

He explained that poverty has worsened transmission, with many households living in poorly built homes or sleeping outdoors, increasing contact with sand flies that breed in cracks, termite mounds and anthills.

To strengthen control efforts, the county government, working with partners including Izumi Foundation and Probitas Foundation, set up the Chemolingot centre in 2019 to support diagnosis and treatment.

“Managing visceral leishmaniasis is extremely expensive. A patient requires 24 doses of medication, with each dose costing about Sh50,000. The total treatment cost can exceed Sh1 million,” said Matundura.

Since its launch, the facility has treated more than 200 patients, with about 98 per cent recovering fully. During peak seasons, especially dry months, it records between 10 and 15 new cases monthly.

Despite challenges such as delayed hospital visits and limited blood supplies for transfusions, health workers say the vaccine trial offers renewed hope for reducing infections and easing the burden of Kala-azar in affected communities.