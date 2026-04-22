Kindiki defends development agenda as he criticises Gachagua during Baringo tour

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has stepped up his defence of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s development agenda during a tour of Baringo County, where he contrasted ongoing government projects with past leadership while sharply criticising former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his development record.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, during the commissioning of the Ibobor Last Mile Electricity Supply Project in Lembus Ward, Kindiki said the government is prioritising service delivery and infrastructure expansion, especially in rural areas that have historically been left behind.

He said the electrification programme is part of a wider national effort aimed at increasing access to electricity for households, businesses and public facilities across the country.

“The Ibobor Last Mile Electricity Supply Project is one of the many such initiatives that are ongoing to ensure access to power for all residents of Lembus Ward,” he said.

He added that similar projects are ongoing across Baringo County to improve connectivity to the national grid and support local economic activity.

“Across Baringo County, various electrification projects are ongoing to connect 4,000 additional households, business premises and public amenities to the national grid,” he said.

Kindiki described the commissioning as part of sustained efforts to expand infrastructure and bring development closer to communities that previously lacked basic services.

“Commissioned the Ibobor Last Mile Electricity Supply Project, gratified to witness another newly lit corner of our Country,” he said.

Esageri ESP Market, which is 80% complete. PHOTO/DPCS

He was accompanied by several local leaders, including Baringo Senator Vincent Chemitei, Eldama Ravine MP Musa Sirma, Nominated MP Jackson Kosgey, Members of County Assembly, and residents.

Later, he inspected the Esageri ESP Market in Koibatek Ward, Eldama Ravine Constituency, which is 80 percent complete and expected to provide modern trading facilities once finished.

He said the project is part of a broader programme to strengthen economic infrastructure in the region through markets, housing, and other development initiatives.

“Esageri ESP Market will provide modern trading facilities for Koibatek Ward in Eldama Ravine Constituency,” he said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki inspecting Esageri ESP Market in Eldama Ravine Constituency, Baringo County, Kenya on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. PHOTO/DPCS

Kindiki added that Baringo County is benefiting from several ongoing projects under national programmes, with multiple developments in different sectors.

He said there are “12 such other projects, cumulatively the fresh produce markets, affordable housing and student accommodation projects actual and planned currently at 22 billion shillings.”

During the same tour, Kindiki launched a political attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of failing to deliver meaningful development during his time in office.

He questioned Gachagua’s contribution to development in parts of the Rift Valley, including Torongo in Eldama Ravine Constituency.

“Rigathi Gachagua was DP for two years; he did not come to Torongo in Eldama Ravine Constituency, Baringo County, and did not assist President Ruto in bringing development to Torongo,” he said.

He added that some leaders were now attempting to rebrand themselves politically despite what he termed a lack of tangible achievements.

“He was troubling the President, and now he is pretending to be a friend of the Rift Valley, a friend of the people of Kenya,” he said.

Kindiki further alleged that even in Gachagua’s home area, there were no notable development projects initiated during his tenure.

“While he was DP, even at his home, he did not build a single school, he did not bring any tarmac road; those are the ones that were put in place by Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru,” he said.

He urged political leaders to avoid unnecessary exchanges and instead focus on service delivery, saying political competition would ultimately be decided by voters.

“You people competing with us, stop this arrogance, stop this unnecessary noise, the solution to politics is the ballot box,” he said, adding that the real test of leadership would come in the 2027 elections.