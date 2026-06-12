Gachagua rallies opposition, vows to marshal millions of votes to unseat Ruto in 2027

A fast-growing opposition campaign took shape in Kakamega on Friday as senior political leaders unveiled a wide-reaching vote mobilisation plan aimed at strengthening their position ahead of the 2027 General Election and challenging President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

Speaking at the start of a three-day Western Kenya tour in Kisa East, Kakamega County, Rigathi Gachagua of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) said he was confident of assembling a nationwide support base capable of delivering victory in the next election, insisting that different regions were already aligning their numbers for a common political goal.

He said the opposition was working on consolidating votes from various strongholds, which he believes would later be merged into a single winning bloc.

"Back home, I have consolidated seven million votes. In Nairobi, we have consolidated three million votes. We want the Mulembe nation to consolidate five million votes, and then join them with Kalonzo's three and a half million votes," Gachagua said.

The Western Kenya visit, branded the United Alternative Government tour, brought together several opposition leaders seeking to project unity and strengthen coordination ahead of 2027.

Among those present were Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi.

The leaders said their focus was to unify key voting regions into a single political direction capable of mounting a serious challenge in the next election cycle.

Addressing residents during the tour, Wamalwa said political activity was already shifting towards the next polls.

"August 10 will be exactly one year to the elections...," he said.

Later in Khayega, DCP deputy party leader Cleophas Malala warned that the opposition would hold demonstrations on June 25 if families of young people killed during the 2024 anti-government protests were not compensated.

Malala, a former secretary general of the ruling UDA party, maintained that the current administration would be voted out in 2027.

He also confirmed his intention to contest the Kakamega governor seat again, asking residents to back his bid.

"In 2022, you gave me a lot of votes. I will vie again for the Kakamega governor seat. Give me your support," he said.

Malala further argued that efforts to unify the Luhya region had not fully succeeded, weakening its influence in national politics.

He said he would work with Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Wamalwa, and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to build a stronger regional political front.

According to Malala, the influence associated with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi would not be enough to counter a united Western Kenya political formation.