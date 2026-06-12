Mulama's Next Star initiative in danger of missing ArosCupen debut in Sweden

Next Star Global Initiative's U-15 boys' team has failed to travel to Sweden on Friday for their debut appearance at the ArosCupen Fotbolls Cup 2026 in Västerås, with matches scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 14, and conclude on June 17.

Speaking on Radio Generation in Nairobi on Friday, the initiative's founder, Titus Mulama, said the academy, which has admitted more than 100 footballers of different age groups from across the country, now has just 48 hours to raise Sh3 million and save the dreams of the 15 youngsters.

"We were supposed to arrive in Sweden on June 12, but although we managed to secure visas, we have not been able to raise money for the air tickets," Mulama said.

"If we can get the money for the 15 players and four officials — a team of 19 members — it means we can arrive on Sunday and begin the tournament the same day," he lamented.

The former Harambee Stars midfielder, best remembered for scoring Kenya's first goal at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, also had a stint in the Swedish city of Västerås, where he turned out for the city's club during the 2007/08 Allsvenskan season.

"I played here and know the city well. When I moved to Switzerland with my family, I kept in touch with some of the people I played with and that is how we secured the invitation. Accommodation and food are provided for all foreign teams, so we just need to get there," Mulama added.

The former Mathare United captain is a product of the late Bob Munro's Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA). After retiring from football at Sofapaka in 2013, he embarked on several community outreach programmes that eventually led to the birth of Next Star three years ago after relocating to Zurich.

The ArosCupen football extravaganza has attracted 801 registered youth football clubs, with matches spread across multiple sports grounds and arenas throughout the city. The tournament's main finals will be played at Hamre IP, the event's headquarters.

Rising stars pictured during a league match organized by Next Star Initiative, in Huruma Estate Nairobi. PHOTO/Handout Rising stars pictured during a league match organized by Next Star Initiative, in Huruma Estate Nairobi. PHOTO/Handout

Mulama's charges, recruited from Nairobi's Riverside Estate, Ziwani, Umoja, Dandora and Kahawa West, also include players from Murang'a, Migori and Mombasa counties. The extensive talent search was conducted by his coaching staff, and the team is already scheduled to play its matches at Önsta Arena, a suburban multi-pitch venue hosting group-stage fixtures.

Mulama, who enjoyed an 11-year international career with Harambee Stars between 2001 and 2012, hopes to see his record of 71 caps and seven goals eventually surpassed by the next football star emerging from his native Huruma Estate in Nairobi.

His biggest challenge, however, remains raising Sh3 million within the next 48 hours to secure the 19 air tickets. He insists the Kenyan contingent cannot afford to miss the opportunity, noting that the tournament attracts top European scouts from leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, France's Ligue 1 and Germany's Bundesliga.