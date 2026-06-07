Former Stars captain Musa Otieno takes jibe at KPL for 'unprofessionalism'

Former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno has questioned the level of professionalism in Kenya’s top-flight football league, describing it as a hobby rather than a serious career.

Speaking on Radio Generation’s Saturday sports show, The Sports Garage, Otieno criticised league organisers and stressed the need to prioritise players, who he described as the most important part of the game.

“The player is key. He is everything—you will either win or lose because of him or her. So how you treat the individual is very important, and it also shows the success of the whole project overall,” Otieno said.

He added that many Kenyan footballers are “poverty-stricken individuals” who report to work daily but are often not paid, warning that this makes them vulnerable to negative influences such as match-fixing.

The former defender, who earned 105 caps for Harambee Stars, is second only to Michael Okoth Origi, who made a record 120 appearances for the national team.

Reflecting on his career, Otieno noted that early professional exposure and stable club environments in Kenya and abroad contributed to his longevity in football.

“After AFC Leopards, I went to Kenya Breweries FC before moving to South Africa. Origi went to Oman and later Belgium. We learned early what it means to be professional footballers, and our clubs took care of us financially,” he said.

Otieno further claimed that the Kenya Premier League (KPL) lacks financial stability and professionalism, arguing that only a handful of clubs consistently pay players.

However, there is renewed hope for reform after KPL club chairpersons met Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed on May 26, 2026. The meeting agreed that from the 2026/2027 season, the league will operate independently, separate from direct federation control.