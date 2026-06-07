Kalonzo launches AI engagement platform to mobilize support for 2027 election

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has launched the "Komboa Kenya" platform, an AI-powered campaign engagement and fundraising tool, as he positions himself as the opposition's alternative ahead of the next General Election.

Speaking during the launch on Saturday, Musyoka described the initiative as more than a political website, saying it represented a national movement aimed at rescuing the country from what he termed a state of "capture".

"This is more than the launch of a platform website. It is our Komboa moment," he said. "Komboa is about rising together and about moving from promise to delivery, from potential to progress, and from hope to action."

He urged Kenyans to embrace what he called a patriotic movement to "liberate" the country, arguing that many citizens had grown weary of "promises without delivery, leadership without accountability, and sacrifice without reward."

The platform features an AI-powered engagement system through which supporters can interact directly with the campaign.

"Every Kenyan, wherever you are, can interact directly with this campaign, ask your questions, raise your concerns, and challenge our ideas," Musyoka said. "You deserve answers grounded in honesty, in substance, and respect."

He also appealed for grassroots funding, insisting that Komboa Kenya "is not a campaign funded by cartels or sustained by corruption."

The former Vice-President used the occasion to launch a blistering attack on President William Ruto's administration, declaring: "I can actually assure you that William Ruto is a one-time president."

Musyoka linked the recent unrest in schools to broader governance failures, paying tribute to the 16 students who died in the recent tragedy at Utumishi Girls Academy in Nakuru.

"Their memory deserves more than a moment of silence. It deserves action," he said.

He proposed four measures, including a mandatory national safety audit of boarding school dormitories, a fully funded school mental health programme, a review of boarding school standards, and accountability for officials who neglect student safety.

"We are at a crossroads," Musyoka said, citing rising taxes, shrinking incomes, unemployment and growing public frustration.

According to the TIFA Research survey conducted between May 2 and May 11 , Kalonzo Musyoka remains one of Kenya's leading opposition figures ahead of the 2027 General Election, ranking second with 19 per cent support behind President William Ruto's 24 per cent.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i followed at 14 per cent, while Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua polled 10 per cent and 9 per cent respectively.