Ministry of Health launches JALI WhatsApp chatbot for verified Ebola guidance

The Ministry of Health has launched a WhatsApp chatbot dubbed JALI to provide Kenyans with instant access to verified Ebola information as the country steps up preparedness measures against the disease following outbreaks in neighbouring Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The digital platform is expected to support public awareness efforts by giving users direct access to official health guidance, Ebola prevention measures, symptoms, and other important information through WhatsApp.

In a public advisory, the ministry urged Kenyans to use the chatbot to obtain accurate information and avoid false reports that could fuel fear and confusion among the public.

"Stay safe and informed with trusted health guidance from the Ministry of Health. Chat with JALI on WhatsApp to access verified Ebola information anytime, anywhere," the ministry said.

To access the service, users are required to save the number 0700 719 719, open a WhatsApp chat with JALI and type "Hello" to get started. After accepting the terms and selecting their age and gender, users can type "Ebola" to receive information on symptoms, preventive measures and available resources.

The launch comes at a time when the government is strengthening surveillance and public awareness efforts in response to Ebola outbreaks reported in parts of East and Central Africa.

Health officials say digital tools such as JALI will play an important role in ensuring communities receive timely and reliable public health information across the country.

Although Kenya has not recorded any confirmed Ebola case, the Ministry of Health has maintained heightened surveillance at border entry points and other locations considered to be at higher risk.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said on Friday that Kenya has screened more than 80,000 travellers and tested dozens of suspected cases as authorities continue to enhance preparedness measures amid the regional outbreaks.

"Kenya has not reported any confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease. The country continues to maintain and strengthen preparedness measures in response to the ongoing EVD outbreak in the region," Duale said in a statement Friday.

According to the latest figures from the ministry, more than 80,000 travellers have undergone Ebola screening at various points of entry since enhanced surveillance measures were activated.

Within the last 24 hours alone, 3,969 travellers were screened.

The Ministry of Health has also tested 56 samples collected from individuals identified through surveillance systems because of recent travel history to Uganda and the DRC.

All the samples tested negative, reinforcing the country's status as free of any confirmed Ebola infections while preparedness efforts continue nationwide.