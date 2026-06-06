Speaker Wetang’ula orders fresh debate on Tea Bill over undeclared MP interests

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has ordered lawmakers to reopen debate on the Tea (Amendment) Bill, 2023 after finding that a member of Parliament participated in discussions on the proposed law without declaring interests linked to companies in the tea sector.

The ruling nullifies proceedings conducted during the Committee of the Whole House stage on March 12 and requires MPs to reconsider sections of the Bill that seek to reform the governance and management of Kenya’s tea industry.

Wetang’ula made the decision following a petition by Nyeri tea farmer John Omanga, who challenged the integrity of the legislative process.

Omanga argued that Gabriel Kagombe took part in deliberations despite having direct interests in companies that could be affected by the proposed legislation.

Documents submitted to the Speaker indicated that Kagombe was listed as a director of Theta Tea Factory Company Limited, KTDA Holdings Limited and Majani Insurance Brokers Limited as of January.

Omanga maintained that the legislator should have declared those interests before contributing to debate on the Bill.

Addressing the House, Wetang’ula said the complaint raised fundamental questions about compliance with parliamentary rules governing conflicts of interest.

He noted that the Constitution, the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act and the National Assembly Standing Orders all require legislators to disclose interests that could influence their parliamentary duties.

The Speaker observed that Kagombe had declared his involvement in a tea-related company during meetings of the Departmental Committee on Agriculture and Livestock, where he serves as a member.

However, he failed to make a similar declaration when the Bill came before the Committee of the Whole House.

“The contributions were substantive and directly related to the provisions under consideration,” Wetang’ula ruled.

“Without delving into the merits of Kagombe’s contribution to the debate and its possible influence on the amendments considered, the member’s failure to declare his obvious interest casts doubt on the probity of the deliberations.”

Wetang’ula said the circumstances could lead members of the public to question the fairness of the House’s handling of the legislation and warned that leaving the matter unresolved would undermine confidence in future decisions relating to the Bill.

As a result, he directed that the Committee of the Whole House stage be conducted afresh and that lawmakers should not rely on the proceedings of March 12 when reconsidering the legislation.

Despite finding that Kagombe failed to declare his interests, the Speaker declined to impose disciplinary action. Standing Order 107A classifies such omissions as disorderly conduct, but Wetang’ula said he was prepared to give the first-term MP the benefit of the doubt.

“I will assume he was not aware that, despite declaring his interest before the Committee on Agriculture and Livestock, he was still required and obligated to declare the same interest in the House during its consideration of the Bill,” he said.

The ruling effectively resets a key stage of the Tea (Amendment) Bill and gives lawmakers a fresh opportunity to consider its provisions and proposed amendments.