Nyoro blames rising school unrest on declining national values

A surge in school unrest and repeated fire incidents in learning institutions is now being tied to weakening societal values, with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro warning that the trend reflects a deeper problem beyond school management.

Speaking on Friday during the Kiharu Masomo Bora Students Career Fair held at Mugoiri Mixed Day Secondary School, Nyoro said the rising cases of strikes and arson in schools should not be treated as isolated incidents but as a sign of broader social change that needs urgent attention.

He noted that the situation has become more frequent, especially during second terms, urging leaders and communities to rethink the values being passed on to learners.

“All of us must take this seriously. It is time to recalibrate our national values. Whatever we are seeing in our schools is communicating something about the values we hold as Kenyans,” Nyoro said.

The legislator said the growing influence of politics in everyday life has weakened long-standing values such as responsibility, respect, and care for others, which he said are critical in shaping disciplined societies.

His remarks come at a time when the country is dealing with a new wave of school unrest, following the fire incident at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil that left 16 students dead and 79 others injured.

Investigations into the tragedy point to suspected arson, with nine students already facing court proceedings. Authorities have also reported multiple cases of school fires across different regions since the start of the year.

Nyoro also used the forum to renew his call for the immediate confirmation of 44,000 Junior Secondary School intern teachers, accusing the government of dragging its feet despite court directions and continued pressure from education stakeholders.

He said education should be treated as a top national priority, urging that resources be redirected from less urgent spending to key programmes in the sector.

“The confirmation of all the 44,000 JSS interns is not something they are begging the government to do. It is something we are demanding.”

The MP said the continued use of intern teachers under temporary terms despite carrying full teaching responsibilities has remained a concern since the rollout of the Competency-Based Education system.

Teacher unions have raised concerns over low pay, delayed confirmation, and uncertainty over employment, warning that prolonged internships are affecting morale and the quality of learning in schools.

The issue has also been subject to court scrutiny, with questions raised over the legality of keeping teachers on internship terms for extended periods.

Nyoro said the government should ensure the matter is fully addressed in the upcoming financial year, insisting that funds must be allocated to absorb all interns into permanent and pensionable terms.

“We do not want our JSS teachers to be told to wait until January to be confirmed. The government’s financial year begins in July and we expect nothing short of the confirmation of all the 44,000 JSS interns into permanent and pensionable terms,” he said.

He further urged both the National Assembly and the Executive to place education at the centre of national priorities, warning against reducing funding for essential programmes such as capitation and staffing.

At the same event, Nyoro announced financial support measures for students from Kiharu joining university.

“Anyone who attains the grades required for university admission will receive Sh10,000 towards first semester expenses before HELB funding is released. In addition, each student will receive Sh5,000 in pocket money. We want to transform Kiharu by increasing the number of students joining universities” he said.

He said the initiative is aimed at easing the transition to higher education and encouraging more learners from the constituency to pursue university studies.