Second Lady Joyce Kithure calls for stronger partnerships to tackle climate change

News · Bradley Bosire ·
Second Lady Joyce Kithure calls for stronger partnerships to tackle climate change
Deputy President Spouse, Dr. Joyce Kithure during a clean-up exercise to commemorate World Environment Day 2026 in Kibra, Nairobi County on June 5, 2026. PHOTO/DPCS
In Summary

The DP's spouse emphasised that every Kenyan has a role to play in protecting the environment through responsible practices and greater awareness of their surroundings.

Deputy President's spouse Joyce Kithure has called for greater collaboration among government institutions, academia, community organizations and citizens to address environmental challenges and combat climate change.

Speaking on Friday during a clean-up exercise in Kibra, Nairobi County, to mark World Environment Day 2026, Kithure said environmental conservation requires sustained partnerships and collective action from all sectors of society.

“The challenges we face, including waste management, pollution, deforestation, and climate change, require more than goodwill. They require sustained partnerships between Government institutions, Academia, Community Organisations, and Citizens. No single institution can solve these challenges alone,” she said.

Kithure emphasised that every Kenyan has a role to play in protecting the environment through responsible practices and greater awareness of their surroundings.

“Let us reduce waste, recycle where possible, protect our natural resources and embrace sustainable practices in our homes, schools, and workplaces. Small actions, when multiplied across communities, create powerful change,” she said.

She added that proper waste management and pollution control are critical in addressing climate change while improving the well-being of communities.

“When we manage waste responsibly, reduce pollution, and protect our surroundings, we are directly contributing to climate action and improving the quality of life for our communities,” she noted.

Kithure is spearheading the Science Adding Value to the Environment and the Communities (SaVE) programme, an initiative that promotes science-based solutions to challenges affecting communities across the country.

She revealed that the SaVE Communities initiative has expanded its activities beyond environmental conservation to include smart and climate-resilient farming practices in several counties.

The programme equips farmers with modern agricultural techniques aimed at boosting food security, increasing household incomes and reducing vulnerability to climate-related shocks.

Highlighting the programme’s achievements, Kithure said community clean-up exercises conducted over the past year have demonstrated the power of grassroots involvement in environmental conservation.

“Over the past one year, we have conducted community clean-up exercises in areas including Dandora and Kawangware, working closely with residents, youth groups, and local stakeholders. These engagements have shown us that when communities are empowered, they do not wait for change, they create it,” she said.

She also challenged young people to take a leading role in environmental protection, describing them as key drivers of sustainable development.

“The youth are not just beneficiaries of environmental action, they are leaders and innovators of today. Their energy, creativity, and determination are essential in shaping a more sustainable and resilient future,” she said.

The clean-up exercise formed part of activities marking World Environment Day 2026 and underscored the growing emphasis on community-driven approaches to environmental conservation and climate action in Kenya.

Tags

Nairobi County Deputy President Kibra Joyce Kithure World Environment Day 2026

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