Sports stakeholders back bill to criminalise match-fixing

Sports stakeholders have backed proposed legislation seeking to criminalize match-fixing in Kenya, while calling for broader reforms to strengthen integrity, accountability and governance across the sporting sector.

The Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture has begun stakeholder consultations on the Sports (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which is sponsored by nominated Member of Parliament Irene Mayaka.

The sessions are aimed at gathering views from key institutions before the Bill is tabled for further consideration in the National Assembly.

The meeting, chaired by Committee Chairperson Hon. Dan Wanyama, brought together a wide range of sector players including the Office of the Attorney-General and Department of Justice, the State Department for Sports, the Kenya Academy of Sports, Football Kenya Federation (FKF), the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK), the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK), the Association of Gaming Operators Kenya, the Sports Disputes Tribunal, and Athletics Kenya.

The proposed law primarily seeks to amend the Sports Act, Cap. 223, to prohibit and criminalise the manipulation of sports competitions, an issue lawmakers say is increasingly threatening the credibility of sporting events.

Stakeholders expressed general support for the Bill, noting that match-fixing has become a growing global concern. However, they urged Parliament to expand its scope beyond match manipulation to include other integrity-related threats affecting sport.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) called for the inclusion of additional offences such as doping, corruption, fraud, and other unethical practices, arguing that these also undermine public trust in sporting institutions and competitions.

A key proposal emerged from discussions around the role of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK). Representatives from the agency proposed that its mandate be expanded beyond anti-doping enforcement to cover wider sports integrity issues.

They suggested transforming ADAK into a National Sports Integrity and Anti-Doping Agency with authority over investigations, intelligence gathering, and enforcement related to competition manipulation and related violations.

Stakeholders further recommended that the agency be empowered to launch independent investigations without waiting for formal complaints, arguing that such powers would enable faster responses to suspected breaches and prevent escalation of integrity violations.

The issue of dispute resolution also featured prominently, with participants observing that the Bill’s provisions on appeals in relation to competition manipulation may be too limited. They recommended a broader framework to cover a wider range of sports integrity disputes.

However, they also noted that the existing legal structure under the Anti-Doping Act already provides a strong appeals mechanism through the Sports Disputes Tribunal.

The Kenya Academy of Sports emphasised the need for clear role definitions among sports institutions to avoid duplication, particularly in talent identification and athlete development. The institution urged enhanced coordination between agencies to ensure a streamlined approach to nurturing sporting talent.

Additional proposals focused on international competition preparedness, with stakeholders suggesting that sports federations should take a leading role in team preparation for global events, while Sports Kenya supports logistical arrangements.

They also recommended that matters such as work permits, visas, and tax exemptions remain under the mandate of relevant government bodies to avoid institutional overlap.

The Committee is expected to review all submissions from stakeholders before compiling its report on the Sports (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The report will inform further debate in the House as Parliament considers reforms aimed at safeguarding integrity and professionalism in Kenyan sport.