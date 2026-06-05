Police arrest four suspects in illicit alcohol raids in Vihiga, Kisumu and Machakos

Police have arrested four suspects in a nationwide crackdown on illicit alcohol, with coordinated operations reported in Vihiga, Kisumu and Machakos counties.

Officers recovered a total of 685 litres of liquids, including 600 litres of molasses and 85 litres of chang’aa, alongside brewing equipment during raids at suspected production sites.

The National Police Service said the operations target illegal brewing networks that threaten public health, safety, and livelihoods across Kenya as part of an ongoing nationwide enforcement effort.

In a statement issued on Friday, the National Police Service explained that the fight against illicit alcohol is intensifying across the country as officers in various regions continue to mount targeted operations.

The service added that coordinated raids have been carried out in multiple counties as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt supply chains and dismantle illegal brewing networks operating in both rural and peri-urban areas.

In Machakos County, officers from Tala Police Station carried out an operation along the Ngomeni River, a location suspected to be a hub for illegal alcohol production.

During the operation, officers recovered 600 litres of molasses, metallic drums, and other apparatus used in the brewing process, as well as 20 litres of chang’aa.

The National Police Service reaffirmed that the equipment was believed to be part of a larger illicit brewing setup operating near the riverine area, where surveillance had been intensified following reports from members of the public.

In Vihiga and Kisumu counties, officers conducted operations that resulted in the arrest of four suspects found in possession of 65 litres of chang’aa.

The suspects were placed in police custody pending arraignment in court as investigations continued into possible supply networks linked to the seized illicit alcohol.

Authorities warned of growing public health and security risks associated with illegal brewing. "Beyond violating the law, the production, distribution, and consumption of unregulated brews continue to endanger lives, destroy livelihoods, and fuel alcohol-related crimes and incidents that undermine safety and security."

The crackdown reflects a wider national effort to curb the proliferation of illicit alcohol, which authorities say has been fuelled by informal supply chains and demand in parts of the country.

Police operations have increasingly targeted production points, distribution networks, and storage sites in both rural and urban settlements.

Officers have also been engaging community members to encourage reporting of suspicious brewing activities and to support ongoing enforcement actions aimed at dismantling illegal alcohol markets

Police said they remain committed to sustaining enforcement actions against illicit alcohol across the country in collaboration with local communities and other security agencies.

The National Police Service noted that continued operations aim to eliminate the production distribution, and consumption of unregulated brews that undermine public health and safety.

Members of the public were urged to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through emergency numbers 999 or 911.

The service also highlighted the use of the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000 as key channels for sharing intelligence on illegal brewing activities and related criminal networks operating in different regions across the country, as investigations continue nationwide and ongoing enforcement.