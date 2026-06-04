EACC recovers Sh65.3 million in cash from Nairobi official’s home in corruption probe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered over Sh65,000,000 in cash during a search operation at the residence of Nairobi County Chief Officer for Urban Development and Planning Patrick Analo Akivaga as part of investigations into alleged corruption and unexplained wealth.

According to the commission, investigators recovered Sh51,300,000 and $113,000 (approximately Sh14,000,000), totaling Sh65,300,000, during the operation conducted at Akivaga’s residence in Syokimau, Machakos County. Part of the money was also found in the boot of his vehicle.

In a statement issued on Thursday, EACC said the search is linked to ongoing investigations into allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office, bribery, and possession of unexplained assets.

“The Commission is investigating allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office, bribery, and possession of unexplained assets against Mr. Patrick Analo Akivaga,” the commission said.

The anti-graft agency further claimed that Akivaga is suspected of receiving millions of shillings through cash transactions and M-Pesa deposits.

EACC said the investigations were triggered by concerns that the county official may have amassed wealth that is not consistent with his known and legitimate sources of income.

The commission stated that the search operation yielded not only cash but also a range of materials considered important to the inquiry.

Among the items recovered were title deeds, motor vehicle logbooks, laptops, land and vehicle sale agreements, mobile phones, iPads and other electronic accessories.

EACC said the operation also resulted in the recovery of valuable evidentiary material that will aid investigators as they continue examining the allegations against the county official.

“The Commission is investigating allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office, bribery, and possession of unexplained assets against Mr. Patrick Analo Akivaga,” the commission said.

The agency noted that the evidence collected will support efforts to establish the source of the assets under investigation and determine whether they are linked to corrupt conduct.

“Upon conclusion of the investigations, the findings will inform appropriate action, including prosecution and the recovery of unexplained wealth and proceeds of corruption,” the statement read in part.

EACC reaffirmed that once investigations are completed, appropriate action will be taken in line with its mandate to fight corruption and economic crimes, including the recovery of assets believed to have been acquired through unlawful means.