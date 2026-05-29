Media Council outlines exit and conduct rules for journalists joining politics

The media regulator has moved to set clear ground rules ahead of the 2027 General Election, urging journalists and media practitioners who intend to contest elective seats to formally register their intentions while warning against using newsroom influence to gain political advantage.

The Media Council of Kenya says it is putting in place new election reporting guidelines, newsroom protocols, and resignation timelines aimed at guiding media professionals transitioning into politics. The framework will be validated by editors within 14 days before being officially launched and gazetted within 30 days.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by David Omwoyo, MBS, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the Council, the regulator said it “formally welcomes and encourages journalists, editors, and media practitioners to contest in elective politics in the upcoming 2027 General Election.”

The Council argued that leadership becomes stronger when professionals from different sectors take part in governance, saying that inclusion of media practitioners mirrors the contribution of other fields such as law, engineering, and medicine.

It stated that democratic systems benefit when individuals from varied professional backgrounds take up leadership roles, noting that “in the same way the legislative and executive arms of governance benefit from the diverse expertise from professionals from other sectors including law, engineering, and medicine, national leadership thrives on multi-sectoral representation.”

The announcement comes as speculation grows over several journalists and media personalities expected to join the race for parliamentary, gubernatorial, senatorial, and county assembly seats in 2027.

However, the Council warned that journalists hold a unique position due to their ability to shape public opinion through the platforms they control, requiring stricter ethical safeguards once they express political interest.

“Unlike other professionals, journalists and media practitioners control the very platforms, airwaves, and narratives that shape public opinion and political discourse,” the statement stated.

It added that this influence demands “a higher standard of scrutiny and specialised protocols to prevent conflicts of interest and ensure a level playing field for all political contestants.”

To support those transitioning from media into politics, the Council announced plans to establish a “Special Governance Support Programme” aimed at equipping journalists with leadership and policy skills needed for public office.

The Council also called on journalists planning to contest elective positions to formally declare and register their intentions with the regulator.

“We invite all journalists and media practitioners planning to vie for political office to formally register their intentions with the Council,” the statement highlighted.

At the same time, the regulator emphasized that journalism must remain anchored on fairness and impartiality even as more media professionals enter politics.

“The cornerstone of journalism remains fairness, balance, and absolute objectivity. The credibility and trust of the media industry must be aggressively protected to maintain public trust during the electoral cycle,” the statement added.

To prevent misuse of media influence, the Council said it is finalising comprehensive guidelines on media conduct and reporting for the 2027 General Election.

The proposed rules include mandatory resignation deadlines requiring journalists seeking political office to exit active newsroom roles within specified timelines.

The framework will also introduce “on-air suspension protocols,” described as the “immediate cessation of live hosting, anchoring, and reporting for any practitioner declaring political intent.”

Media houses will also be required to ensure fair and balanced coverage of all candidates, without giving former journalists undue advantage due to prior media influence.

The Council said editorial leaders from across the media industry will take part in a validation workshop within 14 days before the guidelines are officially launched and gazetted within 30 days.

It stressed that the process is meant to ensure consistency and clarity across newsrooms as Kenya heads toward the 2027 elections.

The statement further noted that the Council remains committed to supporting “a vibrant democracy where media professionals can transition into public leadership transparently, ethically, and without compromising the hard-earned credibility of the Kenyan media.”

The announcement is expected to fuel debate on the relationship between journalism, political ambition, and media ethics as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.