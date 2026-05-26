DP Kindiki: IEBC will protect will of Kenyans in 2027 vote

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has moved to reassure Kenyans over the credibility of the 2027 General Election, insisting that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will safeguard the integrity of the vote and that no election will be manipulated. At the same time, he used a development tour in Kwale County to highlight ongoing government investments in electricity expansion, fisheries infrastructure, land reforms, and market development.

Speaking during the launch of the Magaoni–Masindeni Primary Schools Last Mile Electricity Supply projects in Msambweni Constituency on Tuesday, Kindiki said the government is committed to expanding electricity access across the country, especially in rural and underserved areas.

He strongly defended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, linking its role to Kenya’s democratic system and past elections, while rejecting claims of possible vote manipulation.

“As the Deputy President of this Republic, I want to assure you that no vote will be stolen because all of us, including the President and other leaders, are in office through the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, which is fair, democratic, and protects the rights of Kenyans,” he said.

Kindiki said the current administration itself came into office through a lawful and constitutional electoral process, despite opposition from rivals at the time.

“When we were fighting for this government, those in power at the time did not want us to take leadership. However, because this country is governed by the law and democratic principles, the IEBC announced us as winners in accordance with the will of the citizens,” he said.

Turning to development, the Deputy President announced that Kwale County had received Sh1.8 billion for electricity connectivity targeting 15,300 households under the national last-mile electrification programme.

He added that the Msambweni Last Mile Electricity project alone had been allocated Sh256 million and would benefit more than 2,500 households across 31 villages, saying the goal is to ensure every household is connected to electricity.

“We will continue until every citizen is connected as we build our country,” he stated.

Kindiki also pointed to government investment in the blue economy, highlighting the Sh2.6 billion Shimoni Fish Port project in Kwale County, which he said will transform fisheries once completed.

He said the facility will become the largest fish port in East Africa and will support deep-sea fishing, storage, and value addition.

“We remain focused on the blue economy. Here in Shimoni, we are constructing a major fisheries port. The Shimoni Fish Port has cost the Kenyan government Sh2.6 billion and will become the largest fish port in East Africa,” he said.

He added that President William Ruto had directed the Kenya Ports Authority to identify an operator ahead of commissioning of value-addition systems at the port. He also said fishermen will benefit from modern vessels capable of staying at sea for up to ten days to boost catches and incomes.

On land issues, Kindiki said the government is working to resolve long-standing squatter problems in the Coast region, noting that many residents still lack title deeds.

“The issue of land and squatters must be resolved once and for all. It is a shame for Kenyans to continue living as squatters without title deeds while people who do not even live here own the land,” he said.

He also praised President William Ruto’s decision to abolish what he called discriminatory vetting procedures for national identity cards and birth certificates, saying all Kenyans now go through the same process regardless of background.

“Every Kenyan now goes through the same process regardless of religion, tribe, or region because we are all equal citizens of Kenya,” he said.

Kindiki commended Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani, urging leaders to prioritize service delivery instead of political confrontation.

“Leadership is not about noise, pride, or chest-thumping; leadership is about action and development,” he said.

He further highlighted the Sh183 million Diani Modern Market project, saying it will improve trading conditions and support small businesses in the region.

As debate over the 2027 elections continues to intensify, Kindiki used the platform to strongly defend the electoral system while warning against statements that could undermine public confidence in democratic institutions. He noted that the National Cohesion and Integration Commission has previously cautioned leaders against inflammatory remarks that could fuel tension and weaken national unity.

He maintained that Kenya’s electoral process remains secure and fully protected under the law, saying there is no room for interference.

“Next year’s elections in Kenya will be free, fair, and credible. Nobody has the power to interfere with the elections. This country has come too far for anyone, regardless of who they are, to overturn the will of the people of Kenya,” he said.

Kindiki concluded by assuring Kenyans that the 2027 General Election will be transparent, credible, and strictly guided by the law, insisting that democratic institutions remain strong enough to protect the will of voters.