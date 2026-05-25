We don’t need illegal assistance to win, Kindiki responds to 2027 rigging claims

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed allegations that the government intends to manipulate the outcome of the 2027 General Election, insisting that the Kenya Kwanza administration will seek a fresh mandate from voters based on its performance in office and development projects implemented across the country.

Speaking during a public engagement in Kisii on Monday, Kindiki said the government had made notable investments in roads, affordable housing, electricity connectivity, healthcare, education and agriculture, which he said had strengthened public confidence in the administration.

“We do not need any illegal assistance to win next year’s General Election,” the Deputy President said, in remarks viewed as a response to concerns raised by sections of the opposition over the credibility of the upcoming polls.

Kindiki said the government was prepared to face voters and account for its record when Kenyans head to the ballot next year.

“Our development record will vindicate us next year,” he said.

The Deputy President accused some political leaders of focusing on early campaigns and propaganda instead of presenting practical solutions to citizens.

According to him, the 2027 election will give Kenyans an opportunity to choose between leaders pursuing development and those engaging in divisive politics.

“Next year, people will have a choice between development and empty rhetoric,” he said.

Kindiki also rejected claims that the government plans to interfere with the electoral process, warning that such statements risk damaging public confidence in democratic institutions and increasing political tensions.

“We reject claims that votes will be stolen. Such statements are irresponsible, dangerous, and capable of undermining national unity and security. Kenyans must be allowed to exercise their democratic rights peacefully and freely,” he said.

He further condemned political violence and intimidation, saying democracy can only flourish when citizens are free to support leaders of their choice without threats or coercion.

“It is unfortunate that some citizens are being threatened, attacked, or even losing their lives because of political differences. Every Kenyan has the constitutional right to support the leader of their choice without coercion, intimidation, or violence,” he added.

Kindiki reiterated the government's commitment to peaceful, transparent and credible elections, adding that institutions charged with overseeing the electoral process should be allowed to operate independently and professionally.

His remarks come at a time when opposition leaders have intensified concerns over the credibility of the 2027 General Election following comments by Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula and Hamisi MP Charles Gimose.

Gimose claimed that his lengthy stay in Parliament was partly due to what he described as “vote tricks” and suggested he could teach UDA supporters how to influence outcomes at polling stations.

“I know what to do. Being in parliament for three terms is not easy, you must know the vote tricks,” he said.

Savula, on his part, argued that President William Ruto enters the race with a major advantage because the government controls key state institutions and the national budget, including funding allocated to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The remarks by the two leaders have added to an already growing political debate over the conduct of the 2027 polls, with Kindiki maintaining that the election should be decided by voters and conducted in a peaceful and transparent environment.