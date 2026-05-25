AU Commission appoints Yann Bedzigui as Chief of Staff

AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has appointed Yann Bedzigui as the new Chief of Staff of the African Union Commission.

The appointment marks a key leadership transition within the continental body, with the Commission praising both the incoming official’s expertise in peace and security affairs and the outgoing chief’s service and leadership during his tenure.

The appointment was announced by the African Union Commission on Monday, with the Chairperson describing Bedzigui as a seasoned professional who would help advance the institution’s vision and priorities.

According to the Commission, Bedzigui “brings to the position a wealth of experience and distinguished service” and will support the Chairperson in “advancing the vision, priorities, and institutional objectives of the Commission”.

The appointee holds a PhD in Political Science and International Relations from Université Panthéon-Assas in France, and is recognised for his academic and policy contributions on African peace and security matters.

The press release announcing the appointment of Dr Yann Bedzigui as AUC Chief of Staff. PHOTO/AU The press release announcing the appointment of Dr Yann Bedzigui as AUC Chief of Staff. PHOTO/AU The press release announcing the appointment of Dr Yann Bedzigui as AUC Chief of Staff. PHOTO/AU

The Commission noted that he has authored numerous publications focusing on the African Union’s peace and security policy, conflict prevention, and regional dynamics across Africa.

His appointment comes at a time when the African Union continues to play a central role in addressing political transitions, regional conflicts, security cooperation, and integration efforts across the continent.

As Chief of Staff, Bedzigui is expected to coordinate and support the work of the Chairperson’s office while helping implement the Commission’s broader strategic agenda.

The announcement also marked the end of the tenure of Ambassador Souef Mohamed El-Amine, who had served as Chief of Staff under the Commission leadership.

Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expressed “profound appreciation and gratitude” to Ambassador Souef Mohamed El-Amine for what he described as dedicated service and steadfast commitment to the African Union Commission.

The Chairperson praised the outgoing official for his valuable contributions to the work of the Commission during his tenure.

He further commended Ambassador Souef Mohamed for his professionalism and leadership, while wishing him success in his future endeavours.

The leadership transition reflects ongoing efforts within the African Union Commission to strengthen institutional operations and maintain continuity in delivering the organisation’s continental mandate.

The African Union Commission, headquartered in Addis Ababa, serves as the administrative arm of the African Union and oversees the implementation of policies and decisions adopted by member states.

Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf assumed leadership of the Commission with a pledge to reinforce the organisation’s effectiveness in addressing Africa’s governance, peace, and development priorities.

The Commission concluded that Yann Bedzigui would now support those efforts in his new role as Chief of Staff, working closely with the Chairperson and other senior officials within the organisation.