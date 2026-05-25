MP Passaris calls for collective action and stronger systems to tackle rising GBV cases

Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris has called for collective national action to address rising gender-based violence cases in Kenya, including femicide and defilement.

Speaking on Monday, she defended ongoing government interventions such as safe houses and awareness funding while urging stronger systems, legislation, and societal responsibility, emphasising that GBV is not a women-only issue but a national crisis.

She highlighted extreme cases of violence affecting vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

“You didn't come into this world to die so badly. They've been children who've been defiled. Five months is the smallest child that we have in our country that was defiled, and 85 is the oldest woman,” she noted.

Passaris' remarks come amid the debate surrounding the GBV cases and femicide in Kenya.

GBV and femicide in Kenya remain a persistent national crisis, driven by domestic abuse, inequality, and weak enforcement of protection laws.

GBV includes sexual, physical, and psychological harm, with global data showing one in three women affected in their lifetime, and Kenya reflecting similar patterns across all ages, from young girls to elderly women.

Recent statistics indicate a sharp rise in femicide cases. In 2024, at least 170 women were killed, averaging more than one death per day during peak periods, while earlier reports show about 152 cases in 2023 and over 500 femicide incidents between 2019 and 2024.

In 2025, at least 220 women and girls were killed, most by people they knew, often in domestic settings.

Recent high-profile cases include women killed by intimate partners in Nairobi, Nakuru, and Migori, alongside incidents such as the killing of athletes and young professionals, sparking nationwide protests and outrage.

Organisations such as Femicide Count Kenya, Amnesty International Kenya, CREAW, FIDA Kenya, and Africa Data Hub continue to document cases, support survivors, and push for accountability.

The Government of Kenya has responded by forming GBV task forces, establishing specialised police units, proposing GBV courts, and funding awareness campaigns and safe houses. However, activists argue that weak enforcement and slow justice processes continue to undermine these efforts.

The legislator attributed part of the broader crisis to social and behavioural factors, including drug abuse, moral decay, and exposure to harmful content.

The Woman Representative said Kenya must confront the reality that criminal behaviour cannot be completely eradicated, but argued that stronger systems can reduce incidents significantly.

She pointed to a recent incident in Dandora involving an attack on her colleague, a young woman, describing it as evidence of worsening insecurity affecting women.

“One of my young captains was attacked, her phone was robbed, and she was raped and stabbed with a knife yesterday evening,” she highlighted.

Passaris defended government efforts to address gender-based violence, including the establishment of safe spaces and awareness programmes funded through the National Government Affirmative Action Fund.

“We decided we're going to build 150-room safe houses in Nairobi,” she said, adding that the facilities are intended to support survivors beyond immediate shelter.

She explained that the initiative seeks to address gaps in survivor support compared to perpetrators, who are often processed through formal justice systems.

“We do so much for the perpetrator, and here you have the survivor who is struggling even to get the fare to appear in her mini court cases,” she highlighted.

Passaris also renewed her call for specialised gender-based violence courts, saying they would improve case handling and justice delivery.

The Nairobi lawmaker acknowledged ongoing discussions within government on strengthening legal frameworks, including bail provisions in serious cases, though she noted constitutional constraints.

On legislative efforts, she highlighted that she had previously attempted to introduce reforms, including proposals linked to sexual offences and public order, but argued that many GBV-related issues are already covered under existing laws.

However, she emphasised that laws alone are insufficient to address the crisis, stressing the need for behavioural change, education, and community engagement.

“We need to have a way to capture our children from the school, to teach them how to respect girls,” she highlighted.

She also referenced government support for awareness campaigns, saying the President had allocated funding for sensitisation programmes.

“He gave us Sh100 million for us to go out and sensitize people on femicide,” she said.

Passaris further defended the approach of working with multiple stakeholders, including male legislators, arguing that GBV is a societal issue rather than a gender-specific one.

“It is not a woman's issue. It is a societal issue. It is a leadership issue,” she said.

The lawmaker concluded by calling for unity across political and gender lines to address violence against women and girls in Kenya, saying meaningful progress requires shared responsibility across all sectors of society.