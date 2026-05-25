Kenya Airways flight returns to Entebbe after bird strike

A Kenya Airways flight from Entebbe to Nairobi was forced to return shortly after take-off on Sunday, following a bird strike that affected the aircraft’s steering components.

Kenya Airways confirmed that all passengers and crew safely disembarked after the aircraft returned to Entebbe International Airport following a bird strike incident.

The airline warned that some scheduled flights may experience delays as engineers work to return the aircraft to service.

In a statement update issued by the airline’s Corporate Communications department on May 24, 2026, Kenya Airways said flight KQ421, which was travelling from Entebbe to Nairobi, suffered a bird strike shortly after take-off at around 10:02 am East Africa Time.

According to the airline, the crew followed all required safety procedures before making the decision to turn back and land safely in Uganda.

“Upon following the safety procedures and informing our guests, our crew elected to return to Entebbe International Airport,” the airline said in the statement.

Kenya Airways said the bird strike caused damage to the aircraft’s steering components, prompting engineers and airport officials to begin repair and inspection works immediately after landing.

“The bird strike affected the aircraft steering components, and our engineers and airport officials are working around the clock to return the aircraft back to service as soon as possible,” the airline highlighted.

Bird strikes are a known hazard in aviation and can occur during take-off or landing when aircraft operate at lower altitudes where birds are more common. Airlines and airports routinely implement safety measures and inspection procedures to reduce the risks associated with such incidents.

Kenya Airways stressed that the crew acted in line with operational safety requirements by returning to the airport after identifying the problem.

The airline also warned that the incident could affect some of its scheduled services as it works to restore normal operations across its network.

“As a result of this bird strike, some of our scheduled flights for today may experience some delays as we recover the network,” the statement added.

Passengers affected by the disruption are being contacted directly by the airline, according to the statement.

Kenya Airways explained that its teams were providing assistance and support to customers impacted by the delays while efforts continued to restore operations.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our guests and reassure them that their safety and that of our staff remains our number one priority,” the airline said.

The airline added that its teams were “working diligently to provide the necessary care and assistance for their comfort”.

The incident temporarily disrupted operations on the busy regional route linking Entebbe and Nairobi, one of the most active air corridors in East Africa.

Kenya Airways did not indicate how many passengers were onboard the aircraft at the time of the incident, but emphasised that all safety protocols were followed and that the situation was handled without injuries.