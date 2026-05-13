Kenya Airways announces resumption of Nairobi–Dubai flights from May 14

Kenya Airways has announced the resumption of its passenger flights between Nairobi and Dubai, confirming that services will restart on 14 May 2026 in a phased return to normal operations on the route.

In a customer advisory issued on May 13, 2026 under its corporate communications unit, the national carrier stated that the reinstated schedule will initially include daily frequencies, with plans to expand capacity depending on demand and operational considerations.

“We wish to inform our customers that flights to and from Dubai will resume on 14th May 2026,” the airline said in its notice to passengers.

The airline added that it will begin with a daily Nairobi–Dubai service, noting that additional flights could be introduced progressively.

“We will operate daily frequencies between Nairobi and Dubai,” the statement read, “with additional frequencies to be introduced progressively in line with demand and operational requirements.”

Kenya Airways emphasized that safety considerations will remain central to its operations as it resumes the route.

The carrier assured customers that it is working with relevant aviation authorities to ensure compliance with required operational standards.

“The safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority,” the airline said, adding that it “continues to work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure safe and seamless operations.”

The resumption restores one of the airline’s key long-haul connections, which serves both business and leisure passengers as well as cargo traffic moving between Kenya and the United Arab Emirates.

The Nairobi–Dubai route is widely regarded as a strategic hub connection, enabling onward travel to Asia, Europe, and the Americas via Dubai’s international network.

In its customer update, the airline also outlined channels through which passengers can access bookings and support services. Customers were advised to use the airline’s website or mobile application for reservations and inquiries.

For direct assistance, Kenya Airways provided contact details for its customer service teams, including a telephone number, WhatsApp line, and social media support handle. The airline encouraged passengers to reach its Customer Excellence Team through these platforms for real-time assistance.

“Thank you for choosing to fly with us,” the notice concluded, underscoring the carrier’s effort to reassure passengers as it restores the route.

The announcement comes as airlines globally continue to adjust their international schedules in response to evolving operational conditions, with carriers frequently modifying route networks based on regulatory approvals, demand trends, and logistical considerations.

As operations resume on the Nairobi–Dubai corridor, industry observers will be watching to see how quickly capacity scales up and whether the route returns to pre-adjustment frequencies in the coming months.

For now, Kenya Airways says the immediate focus is on restoring reliable daily service while maintaining operational safety and efficiency across all flights on the route.