AU, UN push for stronger joint action on Africa conflicts and development

The African Union and the United Nations have called for stronger coordinated action to address conflicts, humanitarian crises and economic challenges facing Africa, as the two bodies renewed their strategic partnership during high-level talks in Addis Ababa.

The commitments were made during the Tenth African Union–United Nations Annual Conference convened by AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the AU headquarters on May 13.

In a joint communiqué issued after the meeting, the two leaders expressed concern over growing instability across parts of Africa and the wider world, citing armed conflicts, humanitarian emergencies, poverty, inequality and climate change among the major threats facing the continent.

“They agreed that cooperation between the two organizations rests on collective coordinated action to address complex global and regional challenges,” the communiqué stated.

A major focus of the talks was peace and security, with the AU and UN emphasizing the need for political solutions and sustainable financing for African-led peace operations.

The two organizations pledged closer coordination in efforts to resolve conflicts in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, the Horn of Africa and the Sahel region.

On eastern DRC, the AU and UN called for an effective and lasting ceasefire and backed ongoing mediation initiatives involving the African Union, Doha and Washington processes.

Regarding Sudan, the two organizations urged warring parties to prioritize peace and engage in dialogue aimed at achieving a consensual political settlement.

“They called upon the parties to the conflict to place the supreme interests of the Sudanese people at the forefront and to engage constructively in efforts aimed at achieving peace,” the statement said.

The leaders also voiced concern over escalating tensions in the Horn of Africa and the spread of violent extremism in the Sahel, while condemning recent terrorist attacks in Mali.

Beyond security, the conference placed strong emphasis on sustainable development and economic reform. The AU and UN reaffirmed support for Agenda 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting infrastructure, digital transformation, youth employment and women’s empowerment as critical drivers of growth.

The organizations also pushed for reforms to the global financial system, saying developing countries — especially in Africa — continue to face unfair structural barriers, including debt burdens and financing gaps.

Human rights and migration governance also featured prominently in the discussions, with the two bodies reaffirming commitments to accountability, protection of vulnerable populations and coordinated responses to displacement and trafficking.

The meeting concluded with both organizations signing a declaration reaffirming cooperation frameworks on peace and security, sustainable development and human rights, while agreeing to deepen collaboration beyond 2026.