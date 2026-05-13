Africa, France align on security, finance and technology reforms in Nairobi declaration

A wide-ranging political and economic roadmap has been agreed at the Africa Forward 2026 Summit held in Nairobi, where African leaders together with representatives from the French government committed to shared priorities covering global governance reform, peace and security cooperation, trade expansion, digital growth, and long-term development across the continent.

At the centre of the agreement is a renewed push to change how global decisions are made, with leaders arguing that the current structure of the United Nations Security Council no longer reflects present global realities or Africa’s growing role in international affairs. The summit reaffirmed Africa’s long-standing positions under the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration, both of which call for fair representation of African countries in global decision-making bodies.

On security issues, the participants expressed support for reforms that would make the UN Security Council more inclusive, saying they would back efforts to “support a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council to make it more effective and representative,” in line with Africa’s long-standing position on global governance.

The summit also renewed commitment to African-led peace efforts through the African Union Peace and Security Architecture. Leaders welcomed continued cooperation with the United Nations through the implementation of Resolution 2719, aimed at improving coordination and joint planning between the two bodies.

A major concern in the declaration was the need for “predictable and sustainable financing of AU-led operations,” alongside stronger institutional cooperation between African and international partners. Leaders noted that insecurity in regions such as the Horn of Africa, the Great Lakes, and the Sahel continues to place pressure on peace efforts.

The statement also warned that increasing global divisions and weakening multilateral cooperation are directly affecting Africa’s security environment. In response, leaders pledged to strengthen “institutional capacity and collective security mechanisms” through dialogue, ceasefire support, counter-terrorism efforts, and regional stabilisation initiatives.

“We acknowledge the evolving global security environment, its implications for Africa and the mutually reinforcing links between peace, security and sustainable development,” the declaration stated.

Beyond security, the summit placed strong focus on economic transformation and industrialisation. Leaders committed to accelerating renewable energy projects, expanding digital infrastructure, advancing artificial intelligence, and boosting value-added manufacturing. They also pledged support for “Made in Africa” production under the African Continental Free Trade Area, aimed at reducing reliance on raw exports and strengthening regional value chains.

The declaration further called for reforms in the international financial system, including increased African representation at the International Monetary Fund and improved access to concessional financing for developing countries.

On digital development, leaders committed to building “responsible, safe, secure, trustworthy, and rights-respecting AI,” while supporting African control of data systems, expansion of regional data centres, and growth of local innovation ecosystems.

The summit ended with a joint appeal to governments, investors, development partners, and civil society to work together in implementing the agreed framework. “We adopt this Declaration as a shared roadmap for action,” the leaders said. “Together, we will build a future defined by sustainable growth, resilience and shared prosperity.”