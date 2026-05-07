Ghana pushes AU to act over xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Ghana has moved to escalate concerns over repeated xenophobic violence in South Africa to the continental level, formally requesting the African Union to place the matter on the agenda of its upcoming mid-year coordination meeting in Egypt, amid warnings that the attacks are damaging Africa’s unity and integration agenda.

In a letter dated May 6, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Accra said it was alarmed by what it described as a pattern of violence targeting African nationals living in South Africa. The ministry stated it was “deeply concerned by the recurrence of xenophobic incidents in the Republic of South Africa, which have regrettably resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of investment and continue to pose serious risk to the safety and wellbeing of many African nationals residing in South Africa.”

The appeal, signed by Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is seeking formal inclusion of the issue at the Eighth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union set for June 24 to June 27, 2026 in El Alamein, Egypt.

Ghana said the incidents are not isolated, warning that “manifestations of xenophobia, including violent attacks against fellow Africans, have persisted in recent years.”

In its submission, Accra also drew attention to Africa’s historical ties with South Africa, noting the irony of continued attacks against fellow Africans despite past solidarity during the anti-apartheid struggle. The letter stated that this trend is “especially concerning when viewed in the light of the longstanding solidarity demonstrated by African states in support of the struggle against apartheid and South Africa’s subsequent democratic transformation.”

While recognizing South Africa’s sovereign authority, Ghana argued that the treatment of foreign nationals goes against shared continental principles. It said such actions “constitutes a clear violation of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights,” and further warned that it “undermines the spirit of integration and Pan-Africanism which envisions a united, prosperous, and peaceful continent.”

The country also linked the issue to ongoing efforts under the African Continental Free Trade Area, saying that repeated xenophobic attacks threaten the idea of free movement and economic cooperation across African borders.

To respond to the situation, Ghana is urging the African Union Commission to act on several fronts, including formally placing the matter on the summit agenda, strengthening monitoring systems across member states, establishing a fact-finding mission to assess the root causes of the violence in South Africa, and encouraging structured dialogue and reconciliation efforts.

“The Government of Ghana firmly believes that… Africa’s future is one of shared dignity, prosperity, and mutual respect,” the letter stated, adding a reference to Kwame Nkrumah: “The full potential and emancipation of Africa can only be achieved when Africa unites.”

The diplomatic push follows recent outbreaks of violence in parts of South Africa, where groups have targeted businesses owned by foreign nationals. The incidents have raised concern across the continent, prompting several governments to issue safety advisories to their citizens.

Kenya’s High Commission in Pretoria has advised Kenyans to avoid areas affected by protests, stay alert, and carry identification documents, although no fatalities involving Kenyans have been reported.

South Africa remains a key destination for African travellers and migrant communities, with countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Ghana forming a significant share of arrivals. Africa continues to account for most of South Africa’s estimated 10.5 million tourists recorded in 2025.