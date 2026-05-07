Ruto pushes for judicial integrity as Warsame joins Supreme Court bench

President William Ruto has called for stronger ethical standards and accountability within Kenya’s justice system, saying the judiciary must continue earning public confidence through fair and professional service.

He made the remarks on Thursday at State House during a ceremony where Supreme Court judge Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame was officially sworn in, alongside the conferment of Senior Counsel rank to selected advocates.

Ruto opened the event by welcoming guests and framing the occasion as an important moment for the legal sector.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, good morning and welcome to this very solemn occasion.”

He congratulated Justice Warsame on his elevation to the Supreme Court, describing the appointment as a rare responsibility held by only a small number of jurists in the country.

“I congratulate you, Justice Mohammed Abdullah, on becoming the 14th distinguished Kenyan to earn the singular honor and privilege of serving as a judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya since the court’s establishment nearly 15 years ago,” he said.

Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame being sworn-in as the new Supreme Court Judge in a ceremony attended by President William Ruto at State House on May 7, 2026. PHOTO/PCS Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame being sworn-in as the new Supreme Court Judge in a ceremony attended by President William Ruto at State House on May 7, 2026. PHOTO/PCS

The Head of State highlighted the Supreme Court’s place at the top of the judicial structure, saying it carries the duty of interpreting the Constitution and resolving key national legal issues.

“Supreme Court as our nation’s apex judicial institution stands as the ultimate guardian of the Constitution and the impartial habitat of Kenya’s most profound legal and constitutional questions,” he said.

He further noted the court’s performance over the years, praising its role in strengthening constitutional governance and protecting democratic principles.

“I am pleased to note that over the past 15 years, the court has remained steadfast in the discharge of its solemn mandate, consistently affirming the supremacy of the Constitution, safeguarding the sovereignty of the people of Kenya, and defending the independence of the judiciary through landmark judgements,” the President noted.

Justice Warsame joins the Supreme Court following a vacancy that arose after the death of Justice Mohammed Kadhahar Ibrahim in December 2025. His passing led to the official declaration of the seat as vacant and the start of a recruitment process by the Judicial Service Commission, which concluded with Warsame’s appointment.

His entry now restores the Supreme Court to its full bench, joining other judges including Chief Justice Martha Koome and Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

Ruto reminded the new judge of the responsibility that comes with serving at the highest court in the land.

“As you join your six colleagues on the bench, you now assume the solemn responsibility of preserving the court’s distinguished institutional heritage and Reaching the development of its jurisprudence and fortifying the foundations of justice upon which our constitutional order rests,” the president highlighted.

He added that the judiciary’s strength depends on the personal integrity and discipline of those serving within it.

“Your conduct, diligence, wisdom and integrity will play a defining role in shaping the next chapter in the evolution of this vital institution, and in deepening public trust and confidence in the rule of law.”

The ceremony also saw the conferment of Senior Counsel status to advocates Sister Jedidah and Elder Evans Gaturu, a recognition reserved for experienced lawyers who have made notable contributions to the legal profession.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, among Supreme Court Judges led by Lady Justice Martha Koome during Swearing-in of Supreme Court Judge, Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame and Conferment of Senior Counsels, at State House on May 7, 2026. PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, among Supreme Court Judges led by Lady Justice Martha Koome during Swearing-in of Supreme Court Judge, Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame and Conferment of Senior Counsels, at State House on May 7, 2026. PHOTO/PCS

Ruto described the designation as the highest professional honour in the legal field.

“This distinguished distinction presents the highest recognition within the legal profession and is reserved for advocates whose careers exemplify excellence, learning, integrity and distinguished service to the law profession,” he said.

He stressed that the title comes with continued responsibility to guide others in the profession and maintain strong ethical standards.

“It demands sustained excellence in legal service and practice, distinguished advocacy before the superior courts, dedicated membership of younger advocates, faithful service to the Law Society of Kenya, meaningful scholarly contribution to the development of the law and an impeachable standard of professional conduct,” he said.

The President further noted that the recognition should be viewed as both achievement and duty.

“Your elevation, therefore, is not merely a recognition of past accomplishments, but also a solemn charge to continue serving as custodians of justice, exemplars of professional ethics and defenders of the rule of law for generations ahead,” he said.