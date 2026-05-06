Kenya's deaf chess team heads to Spain

The first-ever Kenya Deaf Chess Team will depart on Wednesday evening to participate in the 37th edition of the International Chess Committee of the Deaf (ICCD) Championship, scheduled from 6th to 15th May at Hotel Evenia Zoraida Garden in Roquetas de Mar, Almería, Spain.

Making the announcement on Wednesday, Chess Kenya (CK) President Bernard Wanjala emphasized that the event marks a historic milestone, as it is Kenya’s first participation since the establishment of the Deaf Chess Federation, formed to champion and nurture the aspirations of deaf chess players in the country.

“Today is a very emotional day for me, seeing this team get the opportunity to fly the national flag. Many years back, we never thought this day would come this soon. I am especially glad that Janet Atieno finally gets this opportunity after missing the World Olympiad due to exams. God’s time is always the best,” said Wanjala.

The team comprises nine players selected during the Kenya National Deaf Chess Championship held at Mount Kenya University. They are led by Captain Hassan Daudi and include Caroline Wangari, Caroline Agumba, Janet Atieno, Kevin Odhiambo, Philip Olilo, Erick Khamadi, Stephen Nyaga, and Kidanga Salimini.

The departure of the Deaf Chess Team follows closely after a team of six visually impaired players returned from Montenegro, where they participated in the World IBCA Championship.

These developments mark a significant step forward since the launch of PWD chess programs in Kenya, expanding inclusivity and reinforcing chess as one of the most accessible and empowering sports in the country.

Looking ahead, the PWD chess calendar will culminate on 6th June, when players across different disability categories will converge to select Team Kenya for the 3rd World PWD Olympiad, set to take place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in September.